Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Tuesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Michael Almond and his book “The Tannery” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club will host its Meet the Pros event at 5:30 p.m. in the Mizner Ballroom at the Cloister on Sea Island. Golfers participating in the RSM PGA event will be on hand. A cocktail hour, heavy hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions will be included. Tickets are $100 per person and will include a pass to the RSM tournament. They may be purchased at ssirotary.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “The School for Scandal” by Richard Brinsley Sheridan at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Friends of Historic Jekyll will host a 6:30 p.m. program titled “An Evening with William Horton,” at the MOSAIC Museum on Jekyll Island. Jim McKenna, PdD, professor of emeritus of agronomy will offer a dramatized lecture on William Horton, who served in James Oglethorpe’s regiment. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit EventBrite and search for William Horton.
Nov. 19
The Golden Isles Chapter of the AARP will meet at noon at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. The guest speaker will be Ray King from Heartland Hospice. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Nov. 20
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Nov. 21
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of downtown Brunswick titled Markers, Memorials and Monuments. Tours begin at 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse and ending at Hanover Square. It encompasses roughly two miles of walking. It lasts two hours. The cost is $20 per person. The tour will also be given on Dec. 12. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Nov. 22
Nov. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “What’s Cooking” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Nov. 26
The Downtown Development Authority will host an annual tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. in Queen’s Square. Santa will be on hand. It will be held in conjunction with First Friday’s monthly block party.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27. Regular hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be open through December 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
Nov. 27
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Nov. 29
Dec. 1
Dec. 2
Painter Ute Kleemann will join sculptor and painter Kevin Pullen for an opening for their joint exhibition the Art of Flow and Form from 6 to 9 p.m. at Engel and Volkers, 100 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.