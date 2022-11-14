Through November
The Glynn Community Crisis Center is selling tickets for its annual Taste of Glynn fundraiser. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $50 per person and are available at atasteofglynn.com.
The Live Oaks Garden Club will host its annual poinsettia sale featuring red, white and pink plants. They are $20 each. Orders will be taken through Nov. 18. They will be distributed from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Community Church, 2700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. To place orders, visit liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.
Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Tuesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Janisse Ray at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film Series at 7 p.m. featuring “Home for the Holidays,” which is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club will host its 11th annual Meet the RSM Pros at 5:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. There will be a cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a wine pull, new and live auction items as well as personal interviews with RSM Classic Pros. Tickets are $110 per person which includes an any day pass to the tournament. For tickets, visit ssirotary.org.
Glynn Visual Arts will host a Creative Retreat at Cannon’s Point Nature Preserve. There will be lectures and painting. Activities will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $85 for GVA members and $100 for non-members. For details or to purchase tickets, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Thursday
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host Roger Morin, Ph.D., for a workshop on how to take compelling photos. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island’s next program is Robin Gunn who will present “Revealing the Voices and Mystery of Ossabaw Island” at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. To register, visit at Eventbrite.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will host a meeting at 7 p.m. at the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Chad Carlson, historian with Georgia Department of Transportation, will speak.
Friday
The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia will host A Taste of the Wild, a dinner featuring wild game, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Oaks on the River, 205 Fort King George Dr., Darien. Tickets range from $100 to $120 per person. For details visit bgcsega.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeno), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available after 10:45 a.m. by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389. Delivery is free on orders of six or more.
November 19
The Mid-Island Galleries (Anderson Fine Art Gallery & Artists Annex Gallery; ArtTrends; and Wallin Studio & Gallery) will hosts artists who will paint in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through November. The artist will be Suzy Dmetruk. Visitors are encouraged to come meet the artists and watch them work. For details, call any of the participating galleries.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
The Georgia Coastal Artist Guild will host its fall show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive. See outstanding new work by over 20 local and regional artists. Admission is free and the event is pet friendly.
Moxie Craft Fest will host its Handmade Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of vendors will be on hand selling modern handmade goods as well as food trucks and coffee. For details, visit moxiecraftfest.com.
The Disabled American Veterans will host its third annual Thanksgiving Banquet from 6 to 10 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park. The dress will be semi-formal and a donation of $20 is requested. There will be a catered dinner. All veterans are welcome.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host a flea market and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge. Booth rentals are $25 and include a 10x10 space with two chairs. For details, call 912-264-1389.
November 20
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host its monthly meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 via Zoom. Professional genealogist Tabby Schloemer will present, “My DNA Results Came In! Wait! Who Are These People?” The talk is free and open to the public but preregistration is required at coastalgagensociety.org
November 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host cookbook author Johnathon Barrett at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org. Books will be available for purchase after the program, along with a book signing.
