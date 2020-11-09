Wednesday
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club in Brunswick at 12:30 p.m. as this facility will accommodate social distancing. Masks are required. Marc Nolden will be the guest speaker. He was a soldier and recipient of the good works of Soldiers Angels, including their monthly care packages, while he was deployed overseas. For more information or to attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, is hosting a new exhibit titled Painted Prayers: Prayers During a Pandemic by Randy Siegel. Several programs are planned in relation to this exhibit. The work will be available for viewing through Jan. 2 in-person, as well as online. The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and masks will be required for entry. Private in-person showings are also available by appointment by calling 912-638-8770.
Thursday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. with Wayne Clough, Ph.D., the first southerner to serve as secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. It is free and open to all. Registration is required by visiting the Society’s website, coastalgeorgiahistory.org. After registering, participants will receive a link to the Zoom lecture.
Georgia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) speaker Bill Kabel will re-enact John Adams’ speech to the Continental Congress the day before the vote for approval of the Declaration of Independence during the SAR Marshes of Glynn Chapter meeting at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The public is invited to this free online patriotic presentation but pre-registration is required and can be obtained via an email request to sarmogssi@gmail.com.
Saturday
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Commotion on the Ocean from noon to 2 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The event will feature a picnic lunch provided by Stratton Hall Events and raffle items provided by local businesses and community partners. For more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
Sunday
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host an outdoor concert featuring the Jordon Gilman Jazz Quartet who will be playing Jazz from the American handbook at 3 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $50 per adult and $14 for children. Masks will be required and concert-goers should bring chairs to socially distance on the lawn. Tickets will be sold on the symphony’s website, www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of Brunswick, featuring information from the late 19th to early 20th centuries. Tours will be limited to 20 people and masks are required. The cost is $10 per person with children 12 and under being admitted for free. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org. In case of inclement weather, the tour will be rescheduled.
Nov. 21
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Holiday Open House from noon to 3 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center event hall on St. Simons Island. A number of local authors will be on hand to sign books and answer questions. Masks are required. Space is limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Moxie Craft Festival will host its Handmade Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Various vendors will be on hand sharing their wares.
Nov. 27
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. Items will be available for purchase through Dec. 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
Nov. 28
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28. A variety of vendors will be on hand including jewelry makers, wood workers, baskets and more.
Nov. 30
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Members are asked to bring shoe boxes filled with items for the International Seafarer’s House for the altruistic project. The group will wrap the boxes at the meeting.