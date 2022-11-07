Through November
The Glynn Community Crisis Center is selling tickets for its annual Taste of Glynn fundraiser. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $50 per person and are available at atasteofglynn.com.
The Live Oaks Garden Club will host its annual poinsettia sale featuring red, white and pink plants. They are $20 each. Orders will be taken through Nov. 18. They will be distributed from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Community Church, 2700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. To place orders, visit liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.
Today
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Rebecca Land Segrest. She recently began a business in Brunswick making canvas items for both land and sea. She will share some of the useful ways she uses canvas material. Visitors are welcome.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s 40th Anniversary Season will continue with a performance at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School Auditorium. Tickets are $50 per person. They are available coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org or by emailing coastalsymphonyofgeorgia@gmail.com.
“Homeland,” a salute to the country and those who defend it will be performed by choir groups from various schools. It will be held at 7 p.m. at Glynn Academy’s auditorium. Half of all donations will benefit Coastal Georgia Honor Flight. Participating students include the Risley Middle School Chorus, the string ensemble of St. Francis Xavier, the Glynn Middle School Chorus and Orchestra and the Glynn Academy Concert Choir and Orchestra.
November 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library. The store will be closed Nov. 12 and Nov. 26.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Robert Gindhard III, chairman of the board and president of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society, and Marcie Jones to speak about their programs and Wreaths Across America. If interested in attending, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
November 10
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Mash” from 1970 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The St. Simons Island Art Stroll will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in galleries along Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. Four galleries — Anderson Fine Art Gallery, the Artist Annex Gallery, ArtTrends Gallery and Wallin Gallery — will showcase more than 100 local, regional and nationally known artists. For details, contact ArtTrends Gallery at 912-268-4761.
November 11
The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia will host its annual Blue Jean Ball from 6 to 10 p.m. at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. There will be a live auction, local food, entertainment and an open bar. Tickets are $160 per person. For details, visit hsscg.org/blue-jean-ball.
November 12
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
No Kill Glynn County and Glynn County Animal Services will host a Howl-iday Photo Shoot with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. A $20 donation is required and will include a free 4x6 print. The photographer will be Stephanie Conti. For details, email StephanieConti72@gmail.com.
The Mid-Island Galleries (Anderson Fine Art Gallery & Artists Annex Gallery; ArtTrends; and Wallin Studio & Gallery) will hosts artists who will paint in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through November. The artist will be Michael Jenkins. Visitors are encouraged to come meet the artists and watch them work. For details, call any of the participating galleries.
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s monthly Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Olive Garden in Brunswick. Jason Vaughn, coach and social justice advocate, will be the speaker. He will share Leading the Next Generation of Social Justice Advocates and Leaders. For details, visit theabbottinstitute.org.
November 13
PorchFest BWK will be held from noon to 6 p.m. along the streets of downtown Brunswick’s historic district. Bands will perform on stages. Food trucks and beverage stations will be available. Admission is free. The event will be held rain or shine. For details, visit porchfestbwk.com.
November 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Janisse Ray at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film Series at 7 p.m. featuring “Home for the Holidays,” which is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club will host its 11th annual Meet the RSM Pros at 5:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. There will be a cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a wine pull, new and live auction items as well as personal interviews with RSM Classic Pros. Tickets are $110 per person which includes an any day pass to the tournament. For tickets, visit ssirotary.org.
Glynn Visual Arts will host a Creative Retreat at Cannon’s Point Nature Preserve. There will be lectures and painting. Activities will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $85 for GVA members and $100 for non-members. For details or to purchase tickets, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
November 17
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host Roger Morin, PhD, for a workshop on how to take compelling photos. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.