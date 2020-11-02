Today
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The knitting group will present a program. Social distancing and masks will be required. Visitors are welcome.
Friday
Glynn Environmental Coalition is taking a field trip around the Golden Ray shipwreck. It will be from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. embarking from Morningstar Marina, 206 Dr., St. Simons Island. A membership is required for the trip. To join or for more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org/membership.
First Friday will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets in downtown Brunswick. Restaurants and merchants will offer discounts and stay open later.
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host new work by Jim Jones. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will be on display through Dec. 31.
Friday and Saturday
The sixth annual Empty Bowl Earth to Table will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Haylard’s Farmer’s Market on St. Simons Island and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Pottery studio members, local potters and students of College of Coastal Georgia will be exhibiting. Bowls can be purchased for $30 each. Each bowl sold will feed 150 people served by America’s Second Harvest. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Saturday
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families are available. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
Sunday
KGIB Georgia-Florida Beach Sweep will begin with volunteers meeting at 7:30 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard station on St. Simons Island. Volunteers will receive location assignments, trash bags and gloves. Actual volunteer work time is anticipated to be approximately one hour. Social distancing practices will be observed. For more information or to participate, email info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912-279-1490.
Nov. 9
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, is hosting a new exhibit titled Painted Prayers: Prayers During a Pandemic by Randy Siegel. Several programs are planned in relation to this exhibit and its theme of hope through difficult times. The work will be available for viewing through Jan. 2. The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and masks will be required for entry. Private in-person showings are also available by appointment by calling 912-638-8770.
Nov. 11
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club in Brunswick. Masks are required. Marc Nolden will be the guest speaker. He was a soldier and recipient of the good works of Soldiers Angels, including their monthly CARE-type packages, while he was deployed overseas. For more information or to attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Nov. 12
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. with Wayne Clough, PhD, the first southerner to serve as secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. It is free and open to all. Registration is required by visiting the Society’s website, coastalgeorgiahistory.org. After registering, you will receive a link to the Zoom lecture.
Georgia Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) speaker Bill Kabel will re-enact John Adams’ speech to the Continental Congress the day before the vote for approval of the Declaration of Independence during the SAR Marshes of Glynn Chapter meeting at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The public is invited to this free online presentation but pre-registration is required and can be obtained via an email request to sarmogssi@gmail.com.
Nov. 14
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Commotion on the Ocean from noon to 2 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The event will feature a picnic lunch provided by Stratton Hall Events and raffle items. For more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
Nov. 21
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
Moxie Craft Festival will host its Handmade Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Various vendors will be on hand sharing their wares.
Nov. 27
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. Items will be available for purchase through Dec. 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
Nov. 28
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28. A variety of vendors will be on hand.