Through November
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibition titled New Spins on Fine Art featuring woodturning by Barbara Hahn and oil paintings by Jennifer Broadus. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. It is free and open to all. The gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show will be on display through Nov. 21. For more information, visit jekyllarts.com.
Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. Suzanne Hurley, Harlan Hambright and Tyler Vaughn will be on hand to speak about their book “Great Houses of Historic Brunswick.” Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required and seating is limited. To register, visit https://bit.ly/LitGuild2021.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery Street, St. Simons Island. Fiber artist and accomplished needlepointer Cathe McEnerney will present “The Evolution of Needlepoint.” Members will also share their projects.
Tuesday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It’s open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Wednesday
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its new exhibition, “The Human Form” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center. Refreshments will be served outdoors. At 5:30 p.m., a question and answer session will be held with the artist. For details, visit gva.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
An Art Crawl, hosted by ArtTrends Gallery, Anderson Fine Art Gallery and Wallin Gallery, will be hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. along these spaces, which are all located on Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. For details, visit arttrendsgallery.com.
Friday
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host author Cherry Chambers from 5 to 7 p.m. She will share her book, “Lasting Visions.”
The Empty Bowl, a benefit for the local branch of America’s Second Harvest, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts. The bowls will be displayed in 18 locations two weeks prior to the event. For details, visit helpendhunger.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host author Sharonda Wilkes from 5 to 7 p.m. She will share her book, “Black Butterfly,” which explores the sex trafficking epidemic in America.
Nov. 6
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
G.J. Ford Bookshop, 600 Sea Island Road, St. Simons Island, will host children’s author Nancy Raines Day from 1 to 3 p.m. She will share her book, “Baby’s Opposites.”
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Darien’s Fall Fest and Classic Car Show will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. along East Broad St., Darien. There will be arts and crafts, live music, food and children’s activities. A doggy parade, held in honor of Bess Brown Wolfes, will be held at 10:15 a.m. with the $5 registration fee going to support the McIntosh County H.A.R.T. Prizes will be awarded. For details, visit the fall festival’s Facebook page.
Nov. 6 and 7
The Georgia Coastal Artists’ Guild will host a fall sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 108 the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free and open to all.
Nov. 7
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening for a new exhibit, New Spins on Fine Art, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The artists featured will be Barbara Hahn, woodturner, and Jennifer Broadus, painter. The work will be on display through Nov. 21. The gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Nov. 8
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used book store is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It’s open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Nov. 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Big Sick” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Nov. 13
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Catfish Moon” by Laddy Sartin. It will be performed at 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 20 and 27. There will be a 3 p.m. show Nov. 14, 21 and 28. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s Lighthouse Museum, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, will host a holiday store open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site. There will be ornaments, books, work by local artists and more. Light refreshments will be served.
Nov. 14
Brunswick PorchFest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on home porches throughout the downtown historic district. Bands will play with food trucks and other vendors on hand. The theme will be “Yardi Gras.” It is a rain or shine event. For more information, the Brunswick PorchFest’s Facebook page.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host author Margaret Coker who wrote “The Spymaster of Bagdad” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino theater, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Face coverings are required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/LitGuild202.
Nov. 15
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It’s open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Nov. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Michael Almond and his book “The Tannery” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “The School for Scandal” by Richard Brinsley Sheridan at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Nov. 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.