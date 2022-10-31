Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available. December 1 to 3.
The fifth annual Brunswick Trunk-or-Treat program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Gloucester and Newcastle Streets. There will be games, candy and a best-decorated trunk contest. For details, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. in the historic district. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the area. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.
Through November
The Glynn Community Crisis Center is selling tickets for its annual Taste of Glynn fundraiser. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $50 per person and are available at atasteofglynn.com.
The Live Oaks Garden Club will host its annual poinsettia sale featuring red, white and pink plants. They are $20 each. Orders will be taken through Nov. 18. They will be distributed from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Community Church, 2700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. To place orders, visit liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.
Tuesday
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host author George Dawes Green from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. He will discuss his latest book, “The Kingdoms of Savannah.” To make a reservation, visit Eventbrite.com. The guild also operates a bookstore that is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
Wednesday
The Jekyll Cottage Weavers will host an exhibition titled Woven Treasures through the Nov. 20. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Thursday
The Glynn Academy Players will host its production “Urinetown” at 7:30 p.m. at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school Nov. 3 to 5. It is the GHSA One Act Competition show. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for students and children.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Jackson Bryan Bethune in concert at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Bethune is a gospel and a bluegrass performer. He’s a Darien native. General admission tickets are $20. They are available online at eventbrite.com and at the Ritz box office, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or at www.jacksonbethunemusic.com. For tickets or more information, call 912-304-0782.
November 4
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening from 5:30 to 7:30 for an exhibition of work by artists Janet Powers and Louise Eaton. The gallery is open from 11 a.m.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its annual Shrimp and Grits Festival Nov. 4 to 6 in the Jekyll Island Historic District. There will be food, arts vendors, a craft brew fest, family-friendly entertainment and a kids’ zone. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 5; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
November 5
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host the Love and Friendship Show, an aerial dance performance featuring aerialists from Canopy Studio in Athens. There will two shows — one at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at canopystudio.org. For details, email majette@darientel.net.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Lighthouse Museum Store, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Light refreshments will be served.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union Street, Brunswick, will host a shag dance with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Admission is $15 for couples and $10 for singles. The public is welcome.
The Mid-Island Galleries (Anderson Fine Art Gallery & Artists Annex Gallery; ArtTrends; and Wallin Studio & Gallery) will hosts artists who will paint in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through November. The first will be Ella Cart and Beverly Ford Evans. Visitors are encouraged to come meet the artists and watch them work. For details, call any of the participating galleries.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
Glynn Visual Arts will be hosting a new, ongoing activity — the Open Air Market, which will feature local arts vendors paired with farmer’s market purveyors. The first will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island.
November 6
SoGlo Gallery Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a presentation and book signing for Paul Meacham and his “Abandoned Coastal Georgia” from 2 to 4 p.m. Attendance and a book is $35, attendance alone is $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Friends of Butler Island.
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold their monthly ballroom dance at the Shrine Club from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Lorna Greenwood will provide live dance music. A catered supper will be offered at 5:15 p.m. For more information contact Fred Cavedo at 843-259-9909 or email cavedof@gmail.com.
November 7
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Rebecca Land Segrest. She recently began a business in Brunswick making canvas items for both land and sea. She will share some of the useful ways she uses canvas material. Visitors are welcome.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s 40th Anniversary Season will continue with a performance at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School Auditorium. Tickets are $50 per person. They are available coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org or by emailing coastalsymphonyofgeorgia@gmail.com.
November 9
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Robert Gindhard III, chairman of the board and president of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society, and Marcie Jones will speak about their programs and Wreaths Across America. If interested in attending, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
November 10
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Mash” from 1970 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The St. Simons Island Art Stroll will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in galleries along Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. Four galleries — Anderson Fine Art Gallery, the Artist Annex Gallery, ArtTrends Gallery and Wallin Gallery — will showcase more than 100 local, regional and nationally known artists. For details, contact ArtTrends Gallery at 912-268-4761.
November 11
The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia will host its annual Blue Jean Ball from 6 to 10 p.m. at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. There will be a live auction, local food, entertainment and an open bar. Tickets are $160 per person. For details, visit hsscg.org/blue-jean-ball.
November 12
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
No Kill Glynn County and Glynn County Animal Services will host a Howl-iday Photo Shoot with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. A $20 donation is required and will include a free 4x6 print. The photographer will be Stephanie Conti. For details, email StephanieConti72@gmail.com.
The Mid-Island Galleries (Anderson Fine Art Gallery & Artists Annex Gallery; ArtTrends; and Wallin Studio & Gallery) will hosts artists who will paint in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through November. The artist will be Michael Jenkins. Visitors are encouraged to come meet the artists and watch them work. For details, call any of the participating galleries.
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s monthly Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Olive Garden in Brunswick. Jason Vaughn, coach and social justice advocate, will be the speaker. He will share Leading the Next Generation of Social Justice Advocates and Leaders. For details, visit theabbottinstitute.org.
November 13
PorchFest BWK will be held from noon to 6 p.m. along the streets of downtown Brunswick’s historic district. Bands will perform on stages. Food trucks and beverage stations will be available. Admission is free. The event will be held rain or shine. For details, visit porchfestbwk.com.
November 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Janisse Ray at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
November 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film Series at 7 p.m. featuring “Home for the Holidays,” which is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The St. Simons Island Rotary Club will host its 11th annual Meet the RSM Pros at 5:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. There will be a cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a wine pull, new and live auction items as well as personal interviews with RSM Classic Pros. Tickets are $110 per person which includes an any day pass to the tournament. For tickets, visit ssirotary.org.
Glynn Visual Arts will host a Creative Retreat at Cannon’s Point Nature Preserve. There will be lectures and painting. Activities will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $85 for GVA members and $100 for non-members. For details or to purchase tickets, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
November 17
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host Roger Morin, PhD, for a workshop on how to take compelling photos. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
November 18
The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia will host A Taste of the Wild, a dinner featuring wild game, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Oaks on the River, 205 Fort King George Dr., Darien. Tickets range from $100 to $120 per person. For details visit bgcsega.com.