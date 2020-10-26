Through October
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, is hosting an exhibit titled Portfolio. It features the work of painter Ella Cart and potter Walter Hobbs. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. It will be on display through the month.
Oct. 26
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Prospective members are invited to attend. A Founders’ Day program will be presented by Debbie Clark of Statesboro.
Oct. 27
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders featuring Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies are available or may be borrowed from the local library. To secure a copy, to join or for more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Oct. 29
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a virtual lecture with author Stephen Doster on his new book “Cumberland Island: Footsteps in Time” at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and may be made visiting the society’s website, coastalgeorgiahistory.org. After registering, participants will receive a link to the Zoom lecture.
Oct. 31
The Downtown Development Authority and First Baptist Church in Brunswick will host a fall festival from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. There will be fall games and refreshments. For more information, visit www.discoverbrunswick.com.
A Halloween Train Ride will be held throughout the day at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and under ride free. Tickets should be purchased in advance at www.stmarysrailroad.com, or by calling 912-200-5235. Groups of 10 or more should call 912-729-1103 for a discount code.
Nov. 1
Sun-day Fun-day, an event geared at inspiring children to become entrepreneurs, will begin at 10 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. Organized by a retired local educator, Freda Johnson, it will feature a number of professionals who will share their careers with children.
Nov. 6
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will display new work by Jim Jones. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will be on display through Dec. 31.
Nov. 2
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The knitting group will present a program. Social distancing and masks will be required. Visitors are welcome.
Nov. 6 and 7
The sixth annual Empty Bowl Earth to Table Virtual Dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Pottery studio members, local potters and students of College of Coastal Georgia will be exhibiting. Bowls can be purchased for $30 each. Each bowl sold will feed 150 people served by America’s Second Harvest. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Nov. 7
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families are available. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
Nov. 8
KGIB Ga-Fla Beach Sweep will begin with volunteers meeting at 7:30 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard station on St. Simons Island. Volunteers will receive location assignments, trash bags and gloves. Work time is anticipated at one hour. Social distancing practices will be observed. For more information, email info.kbgib@gmail.com or call 912-279-1490.