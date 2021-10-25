Through October
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host artist Raymond J. Dumas II in an exhibition titled Retrospective of the Artists Work and Life. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For details, visit SoGloGallery.com.
The ARTRageous Bra Exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30 at the Horton Gallery, inside the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Votes may be cast for the bra viewers like the best. It is $1 per vote. They may also be cast online at wearethefoundation.org/artrageous. The proceeds will benefit the local cancer care programs.
Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Tuesday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with Dale Wasserman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Friday
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 U.S, Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
Oct. 30
Golden Isles Church of God will host from 5 to 7 p.m. its City Jam event, which will include Trunk or Treat, a hay rode and the Kona Ice Truck. The event will take place at 200 Boswell Lane in Brunswick.
Through November
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibition titled New Spins on Fine Art featuring woodturning by Barbara Hahn and oil paintings by Jennifer Broadus. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. It is free and open to all. The gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show will be on display through Nov. 21. For more information, visit jekyllarts.com.
Nov. 1
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. Suzanne Hurley, Harlan Hambright and Tyler Vaughn will be on hand to speak about their book “Great Houses of Historic Brunswick.” Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required and seating is limited. To register, visit https://bit.ly/LitGuild2021.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery Street, St. Simons Island. Fiber artist and accomplished needlepointer Cathe McEnerney will present “The Evolution of Needlepoint.” Members will also share their projects.
Nov. 4
An Art Crawl, hosted by ArtTrends Gallery, Anderson Fine Art Gallery and Wallin Gallery, will be hosted from 4 to 7 p.m. along these spaces, which are all located on Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. For details, visit arttrendsgallery.com.
Nov. 6
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Darien’s Fall Fest and Classic Car Show will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. along East Broad St., Darien. There will be arts and crafts, live music, food and children’s activities. A doggy parade, held in honor of Bess Brown Wolfes, will be held at 10:15 a.m. with the $5 registration fee going to support the McIntosh County H.A.R.T. Prizes will be awarded. For details, visit the fall festival’s Facebook page.
Nov. 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Big Sick” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Nov. 13
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Catfish Moon” by Laddy Sartin. It will be performed at 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 20 and 27. There will be a 3 p.m. show Nov. 14, 21 and 28. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
Nov. 14
Brunswick PorchFest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on home porches throughout the downtown historic district. Bands will play with food trucks and other vendors on hand. The theme will be “Yardi Gras.” It is a rain or shine event. For more information, the Brunswick PorchFest’s Facebook page or
Nov. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Michael Almond and his book “The Tannery” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “The School for Scandal” by Richard Brinsley Sheridan at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Nov. 20
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Nov. 21
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of downtown Brunswick titled Markers, Memorials and Monuments. Tours begin at 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse and ending at Hanover Square. It encompasses roughly two miles of walking. It lasts two hours. The cost is $20 per person. The tour will also be given on Dec. 12. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.