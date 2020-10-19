Through October
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, is hosting an exhibit titled Portfolio. It features the work of painter Ella Cart and potter Walter Hobbs. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. It will be on display through the month.
Oct. 22
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Free popcorn will be provided courtesy of Compass360 Realty. Due to social distancing, a limited number of seats will be available. Reservations are encouraged. Those may be made by emailing info@goldenislesarts.org or calling 912-262-6934.
Oct. 23
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, is hosting a pottery sale from 4 to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nine artists will showcase their wares.
Oct. 24
The Fête for Haiti, sponsored by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will offer patrons an opportunity to pick up dinner courtesy of Delaney’s Bistro. Pick up will be outside of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The dinner is $50. Tickets may be purchased at www.helpinghugsinc.org. There will also be an online auction accompanying the event. Proceeds benefit its twin parish in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, call Sandra Hochwald at 912-638-3143.
A Halloween Train Ride will be held throughout the day (Oct. 24) and Oct. 31 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and under ride free. Tickets should be purchased in advance at www.stmarysrailroad.com, or by calling 912-200-5235.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will hold a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. For a complete listing of accepted items, visit kgib.org. A suggested $5 per car is requested.
Oct. 25
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Mary Poppins” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Free popcorn will be provided courtesy of Compass360 Realty. Due to social distancing, a limited number of seats will be available. Reservations are encouraged. Those may be made by emailing info@goldenislesarts.org or calling 912-262-6934.
Oct. 26
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Prospective members are invited to attend. A Founder’s Day program will be presented by Debbie Clark of Statesboro.
Oct. 27
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders featuring Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies are available or can be borrowed from the local library. To secure a copy, to join or for more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Oct. 31
The Downtown Development Authority and First Baptist Church in Brunswick will host a fall festival from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. For more information, visit www.discoverbrunswick.com.
A Halloween Train Ride will be held throughout the day at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and under ride free. Tickets should be purchased in advance at www.stmarysrailroad.com, or by calling 912-200-5235.
Nov. 6
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will show new work by Jim Jones. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Nov. 6 and 7
The sixth annual Empty Bowl Earth to Table Virtual Dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Potters and students of College of Coastal Georgia will be exhibiting. Bowls can be purchased for $30 each. Each bowl sold will feed 150 people served by America’s Second Harvest. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.