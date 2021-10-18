Through October
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host artist Raymond J. Dumas II in an exhibition titled Retrospective of the Artists Work and Life. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For details, visit SoGloGallery.com.
The ARTRageous Bra Exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30 at the Horton Gallery, inside the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Votes may be cast for the design viewers like the best. It is $1 per vote. They may also be cast online at wearethefoundation.org/artrageous. The proceeds will benefit the local cancer care programs.
Oct. 18
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Oct. 19
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will give a presentation and mayoral candidates will be on hand.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Patti Callahan and Mary Kay Andrews and their book “Christmas in October” at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Oct. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Pain and Glory” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Oct. 21
Glynn Visual Arts and Olmsted Plein Air will host Georgia Color on the Coast: Plein Air Painting of the Golden Isles and Beyond. Forty juried plein air painters will gather locally through Oct. 24 to compete and submit their daily works to the gallery. For details, visit www.olmstedpleinair.com/georgia-color-plein-air-competition.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a book sale benefitting the St. Simons Island Library. There will be a preview sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 for members. Those interested can join by visiting www.LitGuildSSI.org. Membership starts at $10 and include free admission to author talks.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island welcomes Robin White as its October presenter who will discuss Sapelo Island. She serves on the board of The Friends of Sapelo where she serves as the docent coordinator for the RJ Reynolds Mansion. The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. The event is free.
Oct. 22
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a book sale benefitting the St. Simons Island Library. There will be a preview sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. For details, visit www.LitGuildSSI.org.
Oct. 23
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host local author Kaia Alderson who will be signing copies of her book, “Sisters in Arms” from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit rightonbooks.com.
Oct. 24
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of downtown Brunswick titled “Markers, Memorials and Monuments.” Tours begin at 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse and ending at Hanover Square. It encompasses roughly two miles of walking. It lasts two hours. The cost is $20 per person. Other dates will include Nov. 21 and Dec. 12. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society president Stacy Cole will present Finding Hidden Records at FamilySearch.org at 2 p.m. via zoom. This online event is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required at the website https://coastalgagensociety.org/
Oct. 25
Oct. 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with Dale Wasserman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Oct. 27
Oct. 29
Oct. 30
Through November
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibition titled New Spins on Fine Art featuring woodturning by Barbara Hahn and oil paintings by Jennifer Broadus. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. It is free and open to all. The gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show will be on display through Nov. 21. For more information, visit jekyllarts.com.