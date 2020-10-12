Through October
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild’s Art Show and Sale will be available through Oct. 14 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. daily.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, is hosting an exhibit titled Portfolio. It features the work of painter Ella Cart and potter Walter Hobbs. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. It will be on display through the month.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Susan Zurenda who will speak about her book “Bells for Eli.” The Meet the Author series will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required, and the meeting be closed at 50 people.
Oct. 14
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club in Brunswick. Attendees must wear masks and social distance. This month’s guest speaker will be from the nonprofit Saved by Grace. For more information or if you are interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an offshore drilling discussion titled Hindsight 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Special guest speakers include Christian Wagley of Healthy Gulf; Marilyn Hemingway of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce; and Dave Snyder of Halyard’s Restaurant Group. To register, visit oceana-org.zoom.us/webinar/register.
Oct. 15
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will hold a book sale Oct. 15-17 at the atrium in the Casino. The sale will be open to members from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 15 and for the public from 8:30 until 4 p.m. Oct. 16 and 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Oct. 16
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. The $8 meal consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, hush puppies and iced tea. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Masks should be worn for pick-up orders. Those will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and may be made by calling 912-264-1389.
Oct. 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call Morningstar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited, and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families are available. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a Georgia boating license. Successfully completing this course may qualify you for reduced boat insurance rates. The registration fee is $10 and may be credited to purchase the suggested optional text. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. For more information, contact Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791. Registration may completed at www.gisps.org.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host Opehlia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. A variety of awards will be presented for the vehicles. The entry fee is $20. Admission to the event is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Those under 5 will be admitted for free. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.