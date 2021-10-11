Through October
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host artist Raymond J. Dumas II in an exhibition titled Retrospective of the Artists Work and Life. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. For details, visit SoGloGallery.com.
The Art-Rageous Bra Exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30 at the Horton Gallery, inside the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Votes may be cast for the bra viewers like the best. It is $1 per vote. They may also be cast online at wearethefoundation.org/artrageous. The proceeds will benefit the local cancer care programs.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Bette Stewart, Quilts of Valor representative, and Deena Hoch will speak. Face masks and social distancing will be required. To attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday
Helping Hugs for Haiti’s auction for its fundraising event is now open online at helpinghugsinc.org/auction. More than 70 auction items are currently available online. These include golf packages, vacation experiences and restaurant gift certificates. The event Fete for Haiti will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The take-out dinner will be prepared by Tom Delaney, owner of Delaney’s. Tickets are $60 per person and are available online at www.helpinghugsinc.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Paul Bolster and his book “Saving the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Cinema Gourmet with “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle, St., in downtown Brunswick. The 1969 Western stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford. There will be a dinner, a talk and the screening. The meal will be provided by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 for the film and food. It’s $7 for the film alone. The deadline for registration is Oct. 11. For details or to make a reservation, call 912-262-6934 or visit goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday
The Blue Door, 1706 Second St., Brunswick, will host Skyla Burrell Band, a blues group, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 and can be reserved by calling 912-275-8295 or purchased at the door. For details, visit liveatthebluedoor.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
The Island Players will stage “Wrong Window” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for military personnel; and $10 per child. For details or to purchase tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
St. Marys Little Theatre, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will stage “Nunsense” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16. There will be a 2 p.m. show Oct. 17. Adult tickets are $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted for $10. For tickets and details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Oct. 16
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will host a walking tour of Oak Grove Cemetery titled “Secrets” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 1500 Mansfield St., Brunswick. No pets or strollers will be permitted. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For more information, call 912-996-0663 or email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
MorningStar Children and Family Services will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars with a virtual program. Halyards Catering will provide a farm-to-table dinner for pick-up or delivery. Dinners are $125. There will also be an online auction. Funds raised will go to support the on-site programs. For details, visit morningstarcfs.org.
Dark Masquerade, an event benefiting Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets are $20 per person. Formal attire is required. Masquerade masks are strongly encouraged.
Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. 17, Brunswick. Classic cars from all over southeast Georgia will be vying to champion in Brunswick. Attendees will be able to view the cars and vote for their favorites. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for youth. For details, visit explore.gastateparks.org.
Oct. 19
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will give a presentation, and mayoral candidates will be on hand.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Patti Callahan and Mary Kay Andrews and their book “Christmas in October” at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Oct. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Pain and Glory” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Oct. 21
Glynn Visual Arts and Olmsted Plein Air will host Georgia Color on the Coast: Plein Air Painting of the Golden Isles and Beyond. Forty juried plein air painters will gather locally through Oct. 24 to compete and submit their daily works to the gallery. For details, visit www.olmstedpleinair.com/georgia-color-plein-air-competition.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a book sale benefitting the St. Simons Island Library. There will be a preview sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 for members. Those interested can join by visiting www.LitGuildSSI.org. Membership starts at $10 and includes free admission to author talks.
Oct. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a book sale benefitting the St. Simons Island Library. There will be a preview sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23. For details, visit www.LitGuildSSI.org.
Oct. 23
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Oct. 24
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of downtown Brunswick titled Markers, Memorials and Monuments. Tours begin at 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse and ending at Hanover Square. It encompasses roughly two miles of walking. It lasts two hours. The cost is $20 per person. Other dates will include Nov. 21 and Dec. 12. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Oct. 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with Dale Wasserman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Oct. 27
Oct. 29
Oct. 30
