Through October
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Today
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host a fall art show exhibit at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Thirteen area artists will display more than 130 pieces. Artist appearing in the show include Velorise Bowen, Jennifer Broadus, Deanna Brown, Helen Carmichael, Ann Marie Dalis, Suzy Dmetruk, Linda Dotter, Judith Gill, Diana Herrin, Marjorie Hill, George Netherton, Fred Powell and Lydia Thompson. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 14. Hours for viewing are from noon to 4 p.m. daily. Social distancing will be in place at the show. Masks are required of attendees.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be held at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Attendees can bring completed projects to share. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday
The Live Oaks Garden Club is kicking off its 20th Annual Poinsettia Sale. The club is offering red, white and pink poinsettias in 8-inch foil pots for $18. The sale ends Nov. 19. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot of the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Dr., St. Simons Island. Orders may be placed at www.liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.
Thursday
Skylark, a sexual health clinic in Brunswick, will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Drive N., Jekyll Island. Sponsors are being taken now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
Saturday
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host “Open Doors,” an art exhibit that includes inside and outside space from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks. For more information, call 912-268-4761.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Bakersfield Mist” by Stephen Sachs at 8 p.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance and $20 for the live stream. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com/2020-season.
Coldwell Banker will host a Pet Adoption Day featuring dogs from Glynn County Animal Services. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1965 Glynn Ave., next to Golden Isles Animal Hospital.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Susan Zurenda who will speak about her book “Bells for Eli.” The Meet the Author series will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required, and the meeting be closed at 50 people.
Oct. 14
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club in Brunswick. Attendees must wear masks and social distance. This month’s guest speaker will be from the nonprofit Saved by Grace. For more information or if you are interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Oct. 15
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will hold a book sale Oct. 15-17 at the atrium in the Casino. The sale will be open to members from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 15 and for the public from 8:30 until 4 p.m. Oct. 16 and 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Oct. 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call Morningstar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited, and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families are available. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a Georgia boating license. Successfully completing this course may qualify you for reduced boat insurance rates. The registration fee is $10 and may be credited to purchase the suggested optional text. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. For more information, contact Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791. Registration may completed at www.gisps.org.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host Opehlia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. A variety of awards will be presented for the vehicles. The entry fee is $20. Admission to the event is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Those under 5 will be admitted for free. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Oct. 24
The Fête for Haiti, sponsored by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. and will offer patrons an opportunity to pick up dinner courtesy of Delaney’s Bistro. Pick-up will be in the parish hall of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The dinner is $50. Tickets may be purchased at www.helpinghugsinc.org. There will also be an online auction accompanying the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s work with its twin parish in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, call Sandra Hochwald at 912-638-3143
The Halloween Train Ride will be held throughout the day Oct. 24 and 31 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and under ride free. Tickets should be purchased in advance at www.stmarysrailroad.com, or by calling 912-200-5235. Groups of 10 or more should call 912-729-1103 for a discount code.
Oct. 26
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Prospective members are invited to attend. A Founders Day program will be presented by Debbie Clark of Statesboro.
Oct. 31
The Downtown Development Authority and First Baptist Church in Brunswick will host a fall festival from 2 -4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. There will be fall games and refreshments. For more information, visit www.discoverbrunswick.com.