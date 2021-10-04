Today
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Members are encouraged to bring one or two fiber arts projects to share. Masks are required for those who are unvaccinated. Social distancing will be practiced. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society and Friends of the Brunswick Library will host a two-part lecture series with Buddy Sullivan titled City By the Sea from 4 to 6 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The second session will be held Oct. 12. The cost for the pair of lectures is $35. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an informational meeting for next year’s Penguin Project at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The production, which will be held in June 2022, will be “High School Musical Jr.” Potential new artists (young people ages 10 to 20 with a disability) are welcome, as are new mentors (ages 12 and up) and anyone interested in volunteering. For details, call 912-262-6934 or email penguinproject@gmail.com.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Live Oaks Garden Club will host its 21st annual Poinsettia Sale. There are red, white and pink plants for sale. They cost $20 each. Orders will be taken through November 18. The poinsettia will be available for pick up from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the parking lot of St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd. For details visit, liveoakgardenclubinc.com.
H20, the Hall and Oates Project, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $20 per person. For details or tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Friday
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
Brunswick will be participating in Georgia Cities Week with various events. From 3 to 6 p.m., they will host a Food Truck Frenzy in conjunction with the at brunswickga.org/community/page/georgia-cities-week-2021.
The Island Players will stage “Wrong Window” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 15, 16, 22 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for military personnel; and $10 per child. For details or to purchase tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
St. Marys Little Theatre, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will stage “Nunsense” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16. There will be a 2 p.m. show Oct. 10 and 17. Adult tickets are $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted for $10. For tickets and details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Fall Membership Outing from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The event will be a cultural tour. For more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
Oct. 9
Brunswick will participate in Georgia Cities’ Week Cleanup at 8 a.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Trash bags, water and gloves will be provided. To register, call 912-267-5500 or 912-279-1490.
Goodyear Neighbors Cleanup Day, a part of Brunswick’s participation in Georgia Cities Week, will be held at 8 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
Saint Simons Christian School will partner with the Jekyll Island Authority to sponsor the Under the Oaks Run on Jekyll Island. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 10k starts at 7:45 a.m.; and 8:15 a.m. marks the beginning of the 5K. To register, visit undertheoaksrun.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Robert Abbott Race Unity Institute will host its monthly luncheon in a virtual format at noon via Zoom. The topics is Building Community Trust and Relationships: Local Efforts to Address Justified Hesitancy and Impacts of Medical Racism. For details, visit theabbottinstitute.org or to receive the link, email labbottaustin@gmail.com.
Keep McIntosh Beautiful will host its 9th Rivers Alive Cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Barrington Park and the Altamaha River. Volunteers are needed. Water, snacks, cleanup supplies will be provided. There are a limited number of canoes, kayaks and life jackets. Those who have life jackets should bring their own. For details or to register, call 912-289-1083.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host singer, songwriter and producer Deana Carter for an acoustic concert. Carter is known for such 90s hits as “Strawberry Wine” and “We Danced Anyway.” Tickets are $35 and are available at freshtix.com.
Oct. 10
The Hunt Ball, a benefit for Habitat for Humanity, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Frederica Golf Club Boathouse, 100 Pike’s Bluff Drive, St. Simons Island. The evening will offer music, wildlife artisans, antique hunting trucks, and wildlife demonstrations of hawks, owls, and hunting dogs. Tickets are $250 per person. The event is casual, hunting-chic. For details, visit hfhglynn.org.
Oct. 12
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society and Friends of the Brunswick Library will host a two-part lecture series with Buddy Sullivan titled City By the Sea from 4 to 6 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The cost for the pair of lectures is $35. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Bette Stewart, Quilts of Valor representative, and Deena Hoch will speak. Face masks and social distancing will be required. To attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Oct. 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Paul Bolster and his book “Saving the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Cinema Gourmet with “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle, St., in downtown Brunswick. The 1969 Western stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford. There will be dinner, a talk and the screening of the film. The meal will be provided by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 for the film and food. It’s $7 for the film alone. The deadline for registration is Oct. 11. For details or to make a reservation, call 912-262-6934 or visit goldenislesarts.org.
Oct. 15
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
Oct. 16
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
MorningStar Children and Family Services will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars with a virtual program. Halyards Catering will provide a farm-to-table dinner for pick-up or delivery. Dinners are $125. There will also be an online auction. Funds raised will go to support the on-site programs. For details, visit morningstarcfs.org.
Dark Masquerade, an event benefiting Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, will beheld from 7 to 11 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased on Eventbrite. Formal attire is required. Masquerade masks are strongly encouraged.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Oct. 17
Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. 17, Brunswick. Classic cars from all over southeast Georgia will be vying to champion in Brunswick. Attendees will be able to view the cars and vote for their favorites. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for youth. For details, visit explore.gastateparks.org.
Oct. 19
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will give a presentation and mayoral candidates will be on hand.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Patti Callahan and Mary Kay Andrews and their book “Christmas in October” at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.