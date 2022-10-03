Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s 40th Anniversary Season will open at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School Auditorium. The concert will highlight selections from composers Dvorak, Piston and Beach. Adult admission is $50 per person and students are $15. For tickets or more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia@gmail.com.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall of the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The program will be show and share. Members are asked to bring along anything completed or in progress, created during the summer months. Visitors are welcome.
The Tri-Area Association will hold its next regular meeting at 7 to 8 p.m. in the Brookman Community Building at Baldwin Park, 100 Calvin Waye Lane. Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste will attend to speak with citizens. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 912-264-1937.
Tuesday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society and the Friends of the Brunswick Library will host the Brunswick Lecture Series with four part sessions focusing on the city’s past. Buddy Sullivan will offer two talks at 4 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11. Two additional lectures, inspired by last year’s downtown walking tour will be hosted by Sandy White and Kim Campbell. They will host their programs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25 respectively. All sessions will be held at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. The cost for the series is $50. For details or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N., Brunswick, will host a Harvest Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday throughout October. The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $5 for youths. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Kathy Bradley at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.LitGuildSSI.org.
Friday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for its new exhibition for the Georgia Coastal Artists Guild from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The show will remain on display through Nov. 15. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and during performances and events. Admission to all art exhibits in the Wilcox Gallery in the Historic Ritz Theatre is free.
Saturday
The 8th annual Little Miss Glynn County Pageant and the Miss Glynn County Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Howard Coffin Building, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Applications are due on Tuesday, October 4. For more information on registration and times, visit CoastalGAPageantProductions.com or call Chasity Saunders at 912-288-24444.
Saint Simons Christian School will partner with the Jekyll Island Authority to sponsor the 12th annual Under the Oaks Run on Jekyll Island. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 10k starts at 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. marks the beginning of the 5k. To register, visit undertheoaksrun.com.
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s monthly Unity in Diversity luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Olive Garden in Brunswick. The featured speaker will be Helen Ladson, cultural preservationist, educator and community activist. She will speak on the topic of environmental discrimination. For details, visit theabbottinstitute.org.
October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will perform “The Cocktail Hour” by A.R. Gurney at 1413 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. Tickets can be purchased online at soglogallery.com.
October 11
Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St, James Lutheran Church Hall, 2229 Starling Road. Brunswick. Brunswick Police Officers will be present to listen to concerns and report latest activities in the neighborhood.
October 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “My Octopus Teacher,” rated G for their Island Film Series. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. There is a suggested donation of $3. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
October 14
Golden Isles Live! will host The Everly Set, a tribute band to the Everly Brothers, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, call 912-264-7333 for reservations.
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “Call of the Swamp” at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22. A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23. Tickets are available at stmaryslittletheatre.com, by calling 912-729-1103 or texting 954-290-9873. They are also available at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.
The Brunswick Actors Studio will stage “The Cocktail Hour” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23. Admission is $25 per person, including snacks and beverages. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
October 15
Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17 N, Brunswick. Attendees will be able to view cars and vote on their favorites. Tickets cost between $5 to $8. For more information, visit explore.gastateparks.org.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host pianist Robin Spielberg in concert with a reception beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Morgan Center on Jekyll Island. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be offered. Elegant island attire is required. Tickets are $65 per person and are available at EventBrite.com.
Morningstar Children and Family Services will host its 5th annual Dinner Under the Stars beginning at 6 p.m. at the campus, 1 Youth Estate Drive, Brunswick. The annual event will include a silent auction, a cocktail reception with live music, and a farm-to-table dinner provided by Halyards Catering. To purchase tickets, visit morningstarcfs.org.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host pianist Robin Spielberg in concert at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Tickets are $65. For details, visit Eventbrite.com.
Righton Books will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller, author of “The Sky is My Home,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
October 17
October 19
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Laura Kelly Robb at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members and is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its 10th annual Ophelia’s Car Classic Show and Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. It’s $20 to enter a car in the contest.
October 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet, featuring “Strangers on a Train” from 1951. It will be screened at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
October 20 to 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its fall book sale at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A preview sale will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The sale will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A $10 bag sale also begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. All major credit cards are accepted and proceeds benefit St. Simons Island Public Library. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
October 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its fall book sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the St. Simons Casino Atrium. A variety of books will be on sale. Proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
October 22
The Bounty of the Fleet Festival is a two-day festival celebrating the fishing industry with parades, a 5k run, live music, art displays, hot air balloons, and food booths. It will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday at 105 Fort King George Drive, Darien. For more information, visit festivalnet.com.
The Ladies of the Brunswick Shrine Club will host its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy. 17., Brunswick. Various gifts and crafts will be available.
October 23
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Jacksonville Dance Theatre which will present “Insight” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
October 24
October 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author John Pruitt at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
October 28
St. Marys 13th Annual Haunted History Tour will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. around the downtown area. Costumed actors present the haunted stories of the town. Golf cart rides available. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 on the day. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com, the St. Marys Welcome Center or Once Upon a Bookseller.
October 29
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
Keep Brunswick Golden Isles Beautiful will host its 15th annual Georgia-Florida Beach Sweep at 7:30 a.m. at the Coast Guard Station on St. Simons Island. All materials will be provided. For details, email info.kgib@gmail.com.
October 31
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The fifth annual Brunswick Trunk or Treat program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Gloucester and Newcastle Streets. There will be games, candy and a best decorated trunk contest. For details, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.