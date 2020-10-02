Today
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an exhibit opening from 5 to 8 p.m. for “Mythologies” by Atlanta-based artist Cullen Peck. The work will be on display throughout the month. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Oct. 2 to 31
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mary Ross Park, 10 F St., Brunswick. COR Compost’s founders Michael and Maria will share the basics of composting. There are multiple ways to participate (Virtual: Zoom or Facebook Live or in-person screening). Visit www.glynnenvironmental.org for more information.
Oct. 3
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Bakersfield Mist” by Stephen Sachs at 8 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, and 18. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance and $20 for the live stream. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com/2020-season.
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of October — Oct. 3 and 17. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
Oct. 4
The Downtown Development Authority will host Rhythm on the River from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Music will be provided by Michaele and the Ambiguous. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and seating.
Oct. 5
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be held at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Attendees can bring completed projects to share. Visitors are welcome.
Oct. 6
The Live Oaks Garden Club is kicking off its 20th Annual Poinsettia Sale. The club is offering red, white and pink poinsettias in 8-inch foil pots for $18. The sale ends Nov. 19. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot of the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Drive, St. Simons Island. Orders may be placed at www.liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.
Oct. 8
Skylark, a sexual health clinic, in Brunswick will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Drive N, Jekyll Island. Sponsors are being taken now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
Oct. 10
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host “Open Doors,” an art exhibit that includes inside and outside space from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks. For more information, call 912-268-4761.
Coldwell Banker will host a Pet Adoption Day featuring dogs from Glynn County Animal Services. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1965 Glynn Ave., next to Golden Isles Animal Hospital.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Susan Zurenda who will speak about her book “Bells for Eli.” The Meet the Author series will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required and the meeting be closed at 50 people.
Oct. 14
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club in Brunswick. Attendees must wear masks and social distance. This month’s guest speaker will be from the nonprofit Saved by Grace. For more information or if you are interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Oct. 15
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will hold a book sale Oct. 15-17 at the atrium in the Casino. The sale will be open to members from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 15 and for the public from 8:30 until 4 p.m. Oct. 16 and 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Oct. 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call MorningStar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 AM to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a Georgia boating license. Successfully completing this course may qualify you for reduced boat insurance rates. The registration fee is $10 and may be credited to purchase the suggested optional text. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. For more information, contact Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791. Registration may completed at www.gisps.org.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host Opehlia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. A variety of awards will be presented for the vehicles. The entry fee is $20. Admission to the event is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Those under 5 will be admitted for free. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.