Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Golden Isles Fiber Arts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will be the Art of Paper Assemblage, presented by artist Laine Blair Addessi. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated and social distancing is encouraged.
Thursday
The Island Players will stage “The Fox on the Fairway” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. It will be performed at 3 p.m. Jan. 9, 16 and 23. Ticket prices range from $10 to $25. For details or to purchase tickets, visit islandplayers.com.
Friday
The Downtown Development Authority will host its monthly First Friday block party along Newcastle and surrounding streets in Brunswick.
The Brunswick Labyrinth Project will host an informational event with a portable version from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 outside of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The project has a website www.brunswicklabyrinthproject.com with links to a Go Fund Me Page of the same name.
Saturday
St. Marys Little Theatre will hold auditions for its Evening with the Stars at 10 a.m. at Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osbourne St., St. Marys. The variety show will be staged March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. For details, email Barbara Ryan at Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com with any questions or call 912-729-1103.
Jan. 13
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for a new exhibition Making Birds Count with artist/printmaker Lydia Thompson from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. Thompson will offer a talk at 5:30 p.m. She will discuss the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 10. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.com. Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet at 6:30 p.m. The film will be Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. A talk on the movie will be offered and the meal will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets for the film and meal are $18. Tickets for the talk only are $7. The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 10. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Jan. 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Atkinson who will present a program titled “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777” at 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. The lecture is free to society members and $25 for non-members. The lecture will also be available via live stream. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Genealogist Melody Porter who will discuss the Daughters of the American Revolution website ancestor research at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Preregistration is required and available at the website coastalgagensociety.org
Taste of Glynn, a benefit for Glynn Community Crisis Center, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King & Prince Beach and Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Area restaurants will share samplings of their menu. Tickets are $45 in advance or $60 at the door. For more information, visit atasteofglynn.com.
No Kill Glynn County is hosting a celebration in honor of television star and animal activist Betty White’s 100th birthday. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. January 16 at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $65 per person. Local band Squirt Gun will perform. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for No Kill Glynn County.
Jan. 21
The STAR Foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary titled A Rising Star Gala at 6:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Center at the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $140 per person or $250 per couple. Entertainment will be provided by the Sounds of Motown. The dress is formal and black tie is optional. For tickets or more information, visit STARfoundation.org or call 912-554-0540.
Jan. 22
The St. Simons Land Trust Oyster Roast will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $95 per person for non-members and $75 for members. For details, visit sslt.org.
Jan. 23
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host Camellias in Our Southern Gardens, presented by Linda Hlozansky, master gardener, at 2 p.m. in Hofwyl’s Visitor’s Center. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth and children under 5 will be admitted for free. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Jan. 24
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its concert “Melody, Harmony and Grace” at 8 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $50. Children will be admitted for $15. For more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.