Tuesday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with Henrik Ibsen’s “Enemy of the People” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available, can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Gervais Hagerty and her book “In Polite Company” at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Oct. 1
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a performance by Frederica Academy’s fine arts program from 4 to 6 p.m. and a fashion show of women’s clothing inspired by the work of DeLon Peacock. Photographer and author Harlan Hambright will also be signing books. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
Oct. 2
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Barbecue on the Bluff, hosted by Southern Soul, will return from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. It will feature entertainment and samplings provided by food vendors throughout the region. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its annual Satilla River Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. off the Hwy. 99 landing boat ramp. Gloves, garbage bags and water will be provided for volunteers. For details, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
Oct. 3
The Shoreline Dance Club will begin its next season of dances including the foxtrot, waltz, cha cha, samba and more. Business meetings will be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by the classes from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. Music will be provided by Lorna Greenwood. Dancers may bring their own food and beverages. For details, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a walking tour of downtown Brunswick titled “Markers, Memorials and Monuments.” Tours begin at 3 p.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse and end at Hanover Square. It encompasses roughly two miles of walking. It lasts two hours. The cost is $20 per person. Other dates will include Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 12. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The exhibition will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Goodyear Cottage is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be on display through Oct. 31.
Oct. 4
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Members are encouraged to bring one or two fiber arts projects to share. Masks are required for those who are unvaccinated. Social distancing will be practiced. Visitors are welcome.
Oct. 5
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society and Friends of the Brunswick Library will host a two-part lecture series with Buddy Sullivan titled, “City By the Sea” from 4 to 6 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The second session will be held Oct. 12. The cost for the pair of lectures is $35. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will host a Virtual CoastFest 2021 through Oct. 7. Three days of livestream events will be featured online at www.DNRCoastFest.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an informational meeting for next year’s Penguin Project at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The production, which will be held in June 2022, will be “High School Musical Jr.” Potential new artists (young people ages 10 to 20 with a disability) are welcome, as are new mentors (ages 12 and up) and anyone interested in volunteering. For details, call 912-262-6934 or email penguinproject@gmail.com.
Oct. 6
Oct. 7
The Live Oaks Garden Club will host its 21st annual Poinsettia Sale. There are red, white and pink plants for sale. They cost $20 each. Orders will be taken through Nov. 18. The poinsettias will be available for pick up from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the parking lot of St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd. For details visit, liveoakgardenclubinc.com.
H20, the Hall and Oates Project, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $20 per person. For details or tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Oct. 8
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
Brunswick will be participating in Georgia Cities Week with various events. From 3 to 6 p.m., they will host a Food Truck Frenzy in conjunction with the overall event which will include multiple activities. For more information, visit brunswickga.org/community/page/georgia-cities-week-2021.
The Island Players will stage “Wrong Window” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 15, 16, 22 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for military personnel; and $10 per child. For details or to purchase tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Fall Membership Outing from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The event will be a cultural tour. For more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
St. Marys Little Theatre, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will stage “Nunsense” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16. There will be a 2 p.m. show Oct. 10 and 17. Adult tickets are $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted for $10. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.