Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Wednesday
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will host trivia night with Jeopardy Jeff at 7 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The bar will be open, and a limited food menu will be offered.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Island Players will stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, 30 and Oct 1. Matinee performances will be given at 3 p.m. Oct. 2. All shows will be in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. General admission individual adult tickets are $25; military tickets (active and retired) are $20 and student tickets (18 and younger) are $10. Tickets are available at the door and online at theislandplayers.com.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host works by Richard Jacobus for an exhibition titled, “Beyond the Winding Streams.” It will feature a variety of paintings, metal works and sculptures. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the art center. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 18.
Saturday
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Department of Natural Resources will host CoastFest 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick, 100 F St., Brunswick. This free, family-friendly event features educational programs, touch tanks, wildlife viewing opportunities, and exhibitors from partner agencies and nonprofit organizations. For details, visit coastalgadnr.org/CoastFest. Admission is free and will happen rain or shine.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will hold the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:15 a.m. at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Attendees can either participate in a 1-mile or 2-mile walk. Registration on the day of the walk is open from 9 to 9:30 a.m. To donate and register, visit gaalz.org.
Righton Books will host author Paul Attaway, author of “Eli’s Redemption,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its monthly ballroom dance at the Shrine Club from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nashville musician Lorna Greenwood will provide live dance music. A catered supper will be offered at 5:15 For more information, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com
The Jekyll Arts Association will host an exhibition titled Infused with Nature with pastel paintings and glasswork by Louise Eaton and Christie Moody at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The show opens with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. at the cottage. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
October 3
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s 40th Anniversary Season will open at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School Auditorium. The concert will highlight selections from composers Dvorak, Piston and Beach. Adult admission is $50 per person and students are $15. For tickets or more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia@gmail.com.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall of the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The program will be show and share. Members are asked to bring along anything completed or in progress, created during the summer months. Visitors are welcome.
October 4
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N., Brunswick, will host a Harvest Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday throughout October. The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $5 for youths. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
October 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Kathy Bradley at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.LitGuildSSI.org.
October 8
The 8th annual Little Miss Glynn County Pageant and the Miss Glynn County Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Howard Coffin Building, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Applications are due on Tuesday, Oct. 4. For more information on registration and times, visit CoastalGAPageantProductions.com or call Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444.
Saint Simons Christian School will partner with the Jekyll Island Authority to sponsor the 12th annual Under the Oaks Run on Jekyll Island. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 10k starts at 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. marks the beginning of the 5k. To register, visit undertheoaksrun.com.
October 8, 9,
15, 16, 22 and 23
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will perform “The Cocktail Hour” by A.R. Gurney at 1413 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. Tickets can be purchased online at soglogallery.com.
October 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “My Octopus Teacher,” rated G for their Island Film Series. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. There is a suggested donation of $3. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
October 14
Golden Isles Live! will host The Everly Set, a tribute band to the Everly Brothers, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, call 912-264-7333 for reservations.
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “Call of the Swamp” at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22. A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23. Tickets are available at stmaryslittletheatre.com, by calling 912-729-1103 or texting 954-290-9873. They are also available at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.
October 15
Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17 N, Brunswick. Attendees will be able to view cars and vote on their favorites. Tickets cost between $5 to $8. For more information, visit explore.gastateparks.org.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host pianist Robin Spielberg in concert with a reception beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Morgan Center on Jekyll Island. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be offered. Elegant island attire is required. Tickets are $65 per person and are available at EventBrite.com.
Morningstar Children and Family Services will host its 5th annual Dinner Under the Stars beginning at 6 p.m. at the campus, 1 Youth Estate Drive, Brunswick. The annual event will include a silent auction, a cocktail reception with live music, and a farm-to-table dinner provided by Halyards Catering. To purchase tickets, visit morningstarcfs.org.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host pianist Robin Spielberg in concert at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Center, 151 Old Plantation Road, Jekyll Island. Tickets are $65. For details, visit Eventbrite.com.
Righton Books will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller, author of “The Sky is My Home,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
October 19
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Laura Kelly Robb at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members and is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.