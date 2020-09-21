Through September
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 Northway Street, Darien, will host an exhibit featuring works from Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair, hosted by the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield. The work is available to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call the center at 912-437-7711.
Tuesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. John Cribb the author of “Old Abe” will be featured. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required due to social distancing requirements. The meeting is limited to 50 people. To secure a space, visit litguildssi.org/events and cancel the reservation if unable to attend. Face masks will be required and will be available at the door.
Thursday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. A $10 per adult and $5 per student donation is requested to help cover the cost. Free popcorn courtesy of Compass360 Realty will also be provided. Only a limited number of seats will be available to accommodate distancing in the auditorium. Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation by calling 912-262-6934 or emailing info@goldenislesarts.org.
Sunday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Mary Poppins Returns” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. A $10 per adult and $5 per student donation is requested to help cover the cost. Free popcorn courtesy of Compass360 Realty will also be provided. Only a limited number of seats will be available to accommodate distancing in the auditorium. Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time by calling 912-262-6934 or emailing info@goldenislesarts.org.
Sept. 28
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Members are asked to bring at least five books each for the October Altruistic project. A book will be given to the family of each baby born in the month of October.
Oct. 1
Makers on the Marsh will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. A variety of artists will be on hand including Julia Lawing Fine Art original oil paintings; Ben Galland photography and books; Heather Shadron pottery; Jessica Been, Wired Collaborative (Turkish rugs); Jon Phillip, Timucua Outdoors (saltwater fishing lures); Sharon Roberts, GraceFull Goods (unique jewelry); and Merci Bouquet flower truck. Chris Rider will provide music and food trucks will be available.
Oct. 2
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mary Ross Park, 10 F St., Brunswick. COR Compost’s founders Michael and Maria will share the basics of composting. There are multiple ways to participate (Virtual: Zoom or Facebook Live or in-person screening). Visit www.glynnenvironmental.org for more information.
Oct. 2 to 31
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Oct. 3
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Bakersfield Mist” by Stephen Sachs at 8 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance and $20 for the live stream. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com/2020-season.
Oct. 5
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be held at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Attendees can bring completed projects to share. Visitors are welcome.
Oct. 8
Skylark, a sexual health clinic, in Brunswick will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Dr. N, Jekyll Island. Sponsors are being taken now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
Oct. 10
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host “Open Doors,” an art exhibit that includes inside and outside space from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks. For more information, call 912-268-4761.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Susan Zurenda who will speak about her book “Bells for Eli.” The Meet the Author series will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required and the meeting be closed at 50 people.
Oct. 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call MorningStar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 AM to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a Georgia boating license. Successfully completing this course may qualify you for reduced boat insurance rates. The registration fee is $10 and may be credited to purchase the suggested optional text. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. For more information, contact Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791. Registration may completed at www.gisps.org.
Oct. 24
The Fête for Haiti, sponsored by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will offer patrons an opportunity to pick up dinner courtesy of Delaney’s Bistro. Pick-up will be in the parish hall of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The dinner is $50. Tickets may be purchased at www.helpinghugsinc.org. There will also be an online auction accompanying the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s work with its twin parish in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, call Sandra Hochwald at 912-638-3143