Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “A Taxi Driver” as part of its ongoing film series at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Sept. 25
The Links Inc. of Brunswick in partnership with the Junior League of the Golden Isles will host a Women Empowering Women Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom. For details, visit www.brunswickgalinks.org or www.jlgoldenisles.org. Registration may be made on EventBrite.com.
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Sept. 25 and 26
Glynn Visual Arts will host its Arts Under the Oaks Festival. The two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Artists will hail from around the region and will offer a wide range of mediums. It is free and open to the public. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Opal Lee Day, hosted by the College of Coastal Georgia and the local Juneteenth commitee, will present a virtual first program. The first will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The college will hold an awards presentation with guest speakers, a play and more in a live stream from 6 to 9 p.m. To view the programs, visit Juneteenth-Ga-Brunswick’s Facebook page.
Sept. 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with Henrik Ibsen’s “Enemy of the People” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the play can be made available, checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Sept. 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Gervais Hagerty and her book “In Polite Company” at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Oct. 1
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
Oct. 2
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Barbecue on the Bluff, hosted by Southern Soul, will return this year from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. It will feature entertainment and samplings provided by food vendors throughout the region. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Oct. 3
The Shoreline Dance Club will begin its next season of dances including the foxtrot, waltz, cha cha, samba and more. Business meetings will be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by the classes from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. Music will be provided by Lorna Greenwood. Dancers may bring their own food and beverage. For details, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747.
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host an opening reception for its new exhibition from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The show will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Goodyear Cottage is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be on display through Oct. 31.
Oct. 4
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Members are encouraged to bring one or two fiber arts projects to share. Masks are required for those who are unvaccinated. Social distancing will be practiced. Visitors are welcome.
Oct 5 to 7
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will host CoastFest in a virtual format this year. For a complete listing of events or to view the streaming program, visit coastalgadnr.org/CoastFest.
Oct. 6
Oct. 7
The Live Oaks Garden Club will host its 21st annual Poinsettia Sale. There are red, white, and pink plants for sale. They cost $20 each. Orders will be taken through Nov. 18. The poinsettia will be available for pick up from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the parking lot of St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd. For details visit, liveoakgardenclubinc.com.
H20, the Hall and Oates Project, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $20 per person. For details or tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Oct. 8
Georgia Cities Week will offer several events in Brunswick as part of a statewide iniative. From 3 to 6 p.m., they will host a Food Truck Frenzy at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. For a full list of events, visit brunswickga.org/community/page/georgia-cities-week-2021.
The Island Players will stage “Wrong Window” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 15, 16, 22 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for military personnel; and $10 per child. For details or to purchase tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
St. Marys Little Theatre, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will stage “Nunsense” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16. There will be a 2 p.m. show Oct. 10 and 17. Adult tickets are $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted for $10. For tickets and details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.