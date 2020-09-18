Through September
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 Northway Street, Darien, will host an exhibit featuring works from Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair, hosted by the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield. The work is available to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call the center at 912-437-7711.
Today
The Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $8 meal consists of two fillets, grits, slaw and hush puppies. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and may be placed by calling 912-264-1389. Masks are appreciated for pick-up but will not be required while eating.
Sept. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. John Cribb the author of “Old Abe” will be featured. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required due to social distancing protocol. The meeting is limited to 50 people. To secure a space, visit litguildssi.org/events and cancel the reservation if unable to attend. Face masks will be required and will be available at the door.
Sept. 24
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. A $10 per adult and $5 per student donation is requested to help cover the cost. Free popcorn courtesy of Compass360 Realty will also be provided. Only a limited number of seats will be available to accommodate distancing in the auditorium, so patrons are encouraged to make a reservation by calling 912-262-6934 or emailing info@goldenislesarts.org.
Sept. 27
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Mary Poppins Returns” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. A $10 per adult and $5 per student donation is requested to help cover the cost. Free popcorn courtesy of Compass360 Realty will also be provided. Only a limited number of seats will be available to accommodate distancing in the auditorium, so patrons are encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time by calling 912-262-6934 or emailing info@goldenislesarts.org.
Sept. 28
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Members are asked to bring at least five books each for the October Altruistic project. A book will be given to the family of each baby born in the month of October.
Oct. 1
Makers on the Marsh will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. A variety of artists will be on hand including Julia Lawing Fine Art original oil paintings; Ben Galland photography and books; Heather Shadron pottery; Jessica Been, Wired Collaborative (Turkish rugs); Jon Phillip, Timucua Outdoors (saltwater fishing lures); Sharon Roberts, GraceFull Goods (unique jewelry); and Merci Bouquet flower truck. Chris Rider will provide music and food trucks will be available.
Oct. 2 to 31
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oct. 3
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Bakersfield Mist” by Stephen Sachs at 8 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, and 18. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance and $20 for the livestream. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com/2020-season.
Oct. 5
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be held at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Attendees can bring completed projects to share. Visitors are welcome.
Oct. 8
Skylark, a sexual health clinic, in Brunswick will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Dr. N, Jekyll Island. Sponsors are being taken now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
Oct. 10
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host “Open Doors,” an art exhibit that includes inside and outside space from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks. For more information, call 912-268-4761.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Susan Zurenda who will speak about her book “Bells for Eli.” The Meet the Author series will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required and the meeting be closed at 50 people.