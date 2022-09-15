Today
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host Bonnie Householder, presenting a program called, “The Goodyears of Jekyll Island” at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC classroom. It is free. To register for the event, visit Eventbrite.com.
The Community Action Team will host a meeting at noon at Advent Christian Church, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Ferst Readers of Glynn will offer a presentation. For details, visit ferstreaders.org.
Friday
The Island Players will stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 34, 29, 30 and Oct 1. Matinee performances will be given at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2. All shows will be in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. General admission individual adult tickets are $25; military tickets (active and retired) are $20 and student tickets (18 and younger) are $10. Tickets are available at the door and online at theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A $10 donation includes two fried fish fillets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, tea and dessert. Takeout will be available by calling 912-264-1389 after 10:45 a.m. There will be free deliveries on orders of six or more.
Saturday
Georgia Legal Services will host Ask a Lawyer Day from 9 a.m. to noon at 1607 Union St., Brunswick. There will be free advice and representation for civil matters. For an appointment, call 912-963-1797.
Sunday
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host local author Pamela Bauer Mueller who will share her latest book, “The Sky is My Home,” from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. She will speak about the book at 2 p.m. at the event.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will hold its meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Professional genealogist Tamara Hallo will present, “Telling Your Family’s Story” with Google Earth. Her talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
September 19
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
September 22
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host works by Richard Jacobus for an exhibition titled, “Beyond the Winding Streams.” It will feature a variety of paintings, metal works and sculptures. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the art center. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 18.
September 23
The 2022 American Cancer Society Victory Board will host the Night of Hope Gala at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. The black-tie event will begin at 7 p.m. and will include silent and live auctions, a strolling reception, live music and dancing. Tickets are $200 per person. For more information, visit acssers.ejoinme.org/VictoryBoard.
September 25 and 26
Glynn Visual Arts will celebrate its 51st year hosting the Under the Oaks Art Festival this year. This two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Regional artists and artisans will display and sell a wide range of offerings from an array of mediums. It is free and open to the community. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.