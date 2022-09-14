Today
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Avenue, Brunswick. Education and libraries will be the theme of the September meeting. Plans for the upcoming Southern Region Conference to be held at the Holiday Inn on Jekyll Island October 20-23 will also be discussed. To attend or for more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host Bonnie Householder, presenting a program called, “The Goodyears of Jekyll Island” at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC classroom. It is free. To register for the event, visit Eventbrite.com.
The Community Action Team will host a meeting at noon at Advent Christian Church, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Ferst Readers of Glynn will offer a presentation. For details, visit ferstreaders.org.
Friday
The Island Players will stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 34, 29, 30 and Oct 1. Matinee performances will be given at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2. All shows will be in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. General admission individual adult tickets are $25; military tickets (active and retired) are $20 and student tickets (18 and younger) are $10. Tickets are available at the door and online at theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A $10 donation includes two fried fish fillets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, tea and dessert. Takeout will be available by calling 912-264-1389 after 10:45 a.m. There will be free deliveries on orders of six or more.
Saturday
Georgia Legal Services will host Ask a Lawyer Day from 9 a.m. to noon at 1607 Union St., Brunswick. There will be free advice and representation for civil matters. For an appointment, call 912-963-1797.
Sunday
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host local author Pamela Bauer Mueller who will share her latest book, “The Sky is My Home,” from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. She will speak about the book at 2 p.m. at the event.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will hold its meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Professional genealogist Tamara Hallo will present, “Telling Your Family’s Story” with Google Earth. Her talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
September 19
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
September 22
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host works by Richard Jacobus for an exhibition titled, “Beyond the Winding Streams.” It will feature a variety of paintings, metal works and sculptures. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the art center. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 18.
September 23
The 2022 American Cancer Society Victory Board will host the Night of Hope Gala at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. The black-tie event will begin at 7 p.m. and will include silent and live auctions, a strolling reception, live music and dancing. Tickets are $200 per person. For more information, visit acssers.ejoinme.org/VictoryBoard.
September 25 and 26
Glynn Visual Arts will celebrate its 51st year hosting the Under the Oaks Art Festival this year. This two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Regional artists and artisans will display and sell a wide range of offerings from an array of mediums. It is free and open to the community. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
September 28
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will host trivia night with Jeopardy Jeff at 7 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The bar will be open and a limited food menu will be offered.
October 1
The DNR will host CoastFest 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick, 100 F St., Brunswick. This free, family-friendly event features educational programs, touch tanks, wildlife viewing opportunities, and exhibitors from partner agencies and nonprofit organizations. For details, visit coastalgadnr.org/CoastFest. Admission is free and will happen rain or shine.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will hold the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:15 a.m. at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Attendees can either participate in a 1-mile or 2-mile walk. Registration on the day of the walk is open from 9 to 9:30 a.m. To donate and register, visit gaalz.org.
Righton Books will host author Paul Attaway, author of “Eli’s Redemption,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
October 3
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s 40th Anniversary Season will open at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School Auditorium. The concert will highlight selections from composers Dvorak, Piston and Beach. Adult admission is $50 per person and students are $15. For tickets or more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia@gmail.com.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall of the Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The program will be show and share. Members are asked to bring along anything completed or in progress, created during the summer months. Visitors are welcome.
October 4
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N., Brunswick, will host a Harvest Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday throughout October. The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $5 for youths. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
October 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Kathy Bradley at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.LitGuildSSI.org.
October 8
The 8th annual Little Miss Glynn County Pageant and the Miss Glynn County Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Howard Coffin Building, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Applications are due on Tuesday, October 4. For more information on registration and times, visit CoastalGAPageantProductions.com or call Chasity Saunders at 912-288-24444.
Saint Simons Christian School will partner with the Jekyll Island Authority to sponsor the 12th annual Under the Oaks Run on Jekyll Island. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 10k starts at 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. marks the beginning of the 5k. To register, visit undertheoaksrun.com.
October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 13
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will perform “The Cocktail Hour” by A.R. Gurney at 1413 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. Tickets can be purchased online at soglogallery.com.