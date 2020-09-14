Through September
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 Northway Street, Darien, will host an exhibit featuring works from Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair, hosted by the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield. The work is available to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call the center at 912-437-7711.
Sept. 18
The Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $8 meal consists of two filets, grits, slaw and hush puppies. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Call in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and may be placed by calling 912-264-1389. Masks are appreciated for pick up but will not be required while eating.
Sept. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. John Cribb the author of “Old Abe” will be featured. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required due to social distancing requirements. The meeting is limited to 50 people. To secure a space, visit litguildssi.org/events and cancel the reservation if unable to attend. Face masks will be required and will be available at the door.
Oct. 2 to 31
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Oct. 3
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Bakersfield Mist” by Stephen Sachs at 8 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, and 18. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance and $20 for the live stream. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com/2020-season.
Oct. 8
Skylark, a sexual health clinic, in Brunswick will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Dr. N, Jekyll Island. Sponsorships are being taken now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
Oct. 10
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host “Open Doors,” an art exhibit that includes inside and outside space from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks. For more information, call 912-268-4761.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Susan Zurenda who will speak about her book “Bells for Eli.” The Meet the Author series will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required, and the meeting be closed at 50 people.
Oct. 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call MorningStar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.
Oct. 24
The Fête for Haiti, sponsored by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will offer patrons an opportunity to picked up dinner courtesy of Delaney’s Bistro. Pick-up will be in the parish hall of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The dinner is $50. Tickets may be purchased at www.helpinghugsinc.org. There will also be an online auction accompanying the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s work with its twin parish in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti.
For more information, call Sandra Hochwald at 912-638-3143
Nov. 6
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, new work by Jim Jones. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will be on display through Dec. 31.
Nov. 6 and 7
The sixth annual Empty Bowl Earth to Table Virtual Dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Pottery studio members, local potters and students of College of Coastal Georgia will be exhibiting. Bowls can be purchased for $30 each. Each bowl sold will feed 150 people served by America’s Second Harvest. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.