Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Tuesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Carolyn Curry at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church Hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. Police officers will share information and listen to concerns. All are welcome.
Wednesday
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Avenue, Brunswick. Education and libraries will be the theme of the September meeting. Plans for the upcoming Southern Region Conference to be held at the Holiday Inn on Jekyll Island October 20-23 will also be discussed. To attend or for more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host Bonnie Householder, presenting a program called, “The Goodyears of Jekyll Island” at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC classroom. It is free. To register for the event, visit Eventbrite.com.
Friday
The Island Players will stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 34, 29, 30 and Oct 1. Matinee performances will be given at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2. All shows will be in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. General admission individual adult tickets are $25; military tickets (active and retired) are $20 and student tickets (18 and younger) are $10. Tickets are available at the door and online at theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A $10 donation includes two fried fish fillets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, tea and dessert. Takeout will be available by calling 912-264-1389 after 10:45 a.m. There will be free deliveries on orders of six or more.
Saturday
Georgia Legal Services will host Ask a Lawyer Day from 9 a.m. to noon at 1607 Union St., Brunswick. There will be free advice and representation for civil matters. For an appointment, call 912-963-1797.
September 18
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host local author Pamela Bauer Mueller who will share her latest book, “The Sky is My Home,” from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. She will speak about the book at 2 p.m. at the event.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will hold its meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Professional genealogist Tamara Hallo will present, “Telling Your Family’s Story” with Google Earth. Her talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
September 19
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
September 22
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host works by Richard Jacobus for an exhibition titled, “Beyond the Winding Streams.” It will feature a variety of paintings, metal works and sculptures. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the art center. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 18.
September 23
The 2022 American Cancer Society Victory Board will the Gala of Hope at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. The black-tie event will include silent and live auctions, a strolling reception, live music and dancing. For more information, visit acssers.ejoinme.org.
September 25 and 26
Glynn Visual Arts will celebrate its 51st year hosting the Under the Oaks Art Festival this year. This two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Regional artists and artisans will display and sell a wide range of offerings from an array of mediums. It is free and open to the community. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
September 26
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
September 28
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will host trivia night with Jeopardy Jeff at 7 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The bar will be open and a limited food menu will be offered.
October 1
The 5th annual Firebox BBQ on the Bluff hosted by Southern Soul BBQ will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff Park. This St. Simons Food Festival will feature pit masters, chefs, farmers and distillers. There will also be live music for people to enjoy. For all details and links to purchase tickets, visit www.ssbbqfirebox.com.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will hold the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:15 a.m. at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Attendees can either participate in a 1-mile or 2-mile walk. Registration on the day of the walk is open from 9 to 9:30 a.m. To donate and register, visit gaalz.org.