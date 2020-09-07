Through September
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 Northway Street, Darien, will host an exhibit featuring works from Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair, hosted by the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield. The work is available to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call the center at 912-437-7711.
September 9
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club in Brunswick. This is a temporary meeting place for the organization during COVID-19. Sharon Fraind, education and libraries chair, has requested donation this month to support “Turning the Page” initiative of the local library. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
September 11
St. Mary’s Little Theatre, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will stage “River of Life” at 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19. There will be a 2 p.m. show on Sept. 13 and 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys or online at www.stmaryslittletheatre.com. For more information, call 912-729-1103 or visit email Barbara Ryan at barbara@stmarysmagazine.com.
September 12
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the main street of downtown Brunswick. A variety of vendors will be on hand including pottery, woodworking, jewelry, basketry and more. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, email Sue Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
September 13
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold the Pam Grace Memorial Concert to be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in the sanctuary. Duo Beaux Arts, an internationally renowned husband and wife concert pianists, Dr. Catherine Lan and Steinway Artist Tao Lin, will perform four-hand selections ranging from Baroque to contemporary music.
September 18
The Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $8 meal consists of two fillets, grits, slaw and hush puppies. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Call in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and may be placed by calling 912-264-1389. Masks are appreciated for pick up but will not be required while eating.
September 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required due to social distancing requirements. The meeting is limited to 50 people. To secure a space, visit litguildssi.org/events and cancel the reservation if unable to attend. Face masks will be required and will be available at the door.
October 8
Skylark, a sexual health clinic, in Brunswick will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Drive N, Jekyll Island. Sponsors are being taken now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
October 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call MorningStar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.
