Today
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will begin a multi-evening celebration of the St. Simons Island light house’s history through a light show. A laser system will project historical images onto the lighthouse’s facade. The show will run on a loop from 8:30 to 10 p.m. nightly through Monday. It will be accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturday and Sunday
The St. Simons Island Antique Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the shaded oak trees in Postell Park, located at 522 Beachview Drive in the Pier Village. The festival will feature antique dealers from around the Southeast offering items such as antique furniture, primitives, jewelry, silver, collectibles, glassware, porcelain, decor and more.
Sunday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting the Little Light Music Concert” on the lighthouse lawn, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, from 7 to 9 p.m. Sounds of Motown will be performing and tickets are free for those 12 and under and $15 for ages 13 and up. For more information visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for Abstract & Wooden Art, an exhibition featuring the work of painter Ute Kleeman-Sportschuetz and the Golden Isles Woodworkers. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. It will be on display through Sept. 30. Admission is free and open to all.
Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
September 6
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an Advanced Conversational French class at 5 p.m. every Thursday at the library. It is free and open to all. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish class at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library. It is free and open to all. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
September 8
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an American Sign Language at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library. It is free and open to the public. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Beginner Conversational French class at 5 p.m. every Thursday at the library. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
September 10
The Robert S. Abbott Institute will host its monthly Unity in Diversity virtual luncheon at noon via Zoom. Audrey Gibbons, member of the Glynn County Board of Education, will speak about creating inclusive programs, curriculum, training and policies. For more information, visit theabbottinstitute.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged, presented by the Apex Theatre Studio in Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
September 11
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its first ballroom dance of the season at the Shrine Club from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Lorna Greenwood will provide live dance music. A brief business meeting starting at 3:30 will precede the dancing. A potluck supper will be offered at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com
September 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Carolyn Curry at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for nonmembers. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church Hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. Police officers will share information and listen to concerns. All are welcome.
September 14
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Avenue, Brunswick. Education and libraries will be the theme of the September meeting. Plans for the upcoming Southern Region Conference to be held at the Holiday Inn on Jekyll Island Oct. 20 to 23 will also be discussed. To attend or for more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
September 15
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host Bonnie Householder, presenting a program called, “The Goodyears of Jekyll Island” at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC classroom. It is free. To register for the event, visit Eventbrite.com.
September 16
The Island Players will stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 34, 29, 30 and Oct 1. Matinee performances will be given at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2. All shows will be in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. General admission individual adult tickets are $25; military tickets (active and retired) are $20 and student tickets (18 and younger) are $10. Tickets are available at the door and online at theislandplayers.com.
September 17
Georgia Legal Services will host Ask a Lawyer Day from 9 a.m. to noon at 1607 Union St., Brunswick. There will be free advice and representation for civil matters. For an appointment, call 912-963-1797.
September 18
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host local author Pamela Bauer Mueller who will share her latest book, “The Sky is My Home,” from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will hold its meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Professional genealogist Tamara Hallo will present, “Telling Your Family’s Story” with Google Earth. Her talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
September 20
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an exhibition called “Beyond the Winding Streams,” featuring work by Richard Jacobus. It will feature a variety of paintings, metal works and sculptures. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the art center. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 18.
September 23
The 2022 American Cancer Society Victory Board will the Gala of Hope at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. The black-tie event will include silent and live auctions, a strolling reception, live music and dancing. For more information, visit acssers.ejoinme.org.
September 25 and 26
Glynn Visual Arts will celebrate its 51st year hosting the Under the Oaks Art Festival this year. This two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Regional artists and artisans will display and sell a wide range of offerings from an array of mediums. It is free and open to the community. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
October 1
The 5th annual Firebox BBQ on the Bluff hosted by Southern Soul BBQ will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff Park. This St. Simons Food Festival will feature pit masters, chefs, farmers and distillers. There will also be live music for people to enjoy. For all details and links to purchase tickets, visit www.ssbbqfirebox.com.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will hold the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:15 a.m. at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Attendees can either participate in a 1-mile or 2-mile walk. Registration on the day of the walk is open from 9 to 9:30 a.m. To donate and register, visit gaalz.org.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will host CoastFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Admission is free. For more information, visit coastalgadnr.org/CoastFest.