Through August
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host artist Dottie Clark for an exhibition titled “Triple Play Art” at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is hosting a Coastal Photographers Guild Charity Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, with a portion of the proceeds going to New Paths Horse Sanctuary.
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities is hosting the Annual Art Teachers’ Art Exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the Wilcox Gallery in the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Through September
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities is hosting the Annual Art Teachers’ Art Exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the Wilcox Gallery in the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick, through Sept. 24. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Thursday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauqua Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in-person, as well as virtually at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be scholar and author Victoria Johnson. Her program will be “American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic.” The cost of the series is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org and choose either a “virtual only” or an “in-person” ticket. In-person attendees should socially distance. A link will be sent the day before the first program. For more information, call 912-634-7095.
Friday
First Friday will be held in downtown Brunswick from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be shopping and dining with special discounts, as well as live music. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Saturday
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Sept. 5
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Sounds of Motown at 7 pm. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or the society’s Facebook page.
The Little Light Music Concert Series will feature the Sounds of Motown from 7 to 9 p.m. on the oceanfront lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Sept. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “Bad Education” as part of its ongoing film series at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The event is open to all. A $3 donation is requested.
Sept. 9
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauqua Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in-person, as well as virtually at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Sven Beckert who will speak about his book “Empire of Cotton.” The cost of the series is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org and choose either a “virtual only” or an “in-person” ticket. In-person attendees should socially distance. A link will be sent the day before the first program. For more information, call 912-634-7095.
Sept. 11
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Grace and Glorie” by Tom Ziegler. It will be performed at 8 p.m. September 11, 18 and 25. There will be a 3 p.m. show Sept. 12, 19 and 26. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sept. 16-19
The 2021 Georgia Tribute Festival will feature seven headline shows paying tribute to Elvis Presley and other classic acts at the Historic Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. For more information and ticket packages, visit tributefestival.rocks/georgia.