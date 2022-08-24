Through Aug. 31
Jekyll Island Arts Association presents “Georgia On My Mind,” an exhibition of pottery by Debbie Dowdy and photography from the Coastal Photographers Guild. The show will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit will be shown at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Local artwork will be on sale and admission is free. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
Glynn Visual Arts presents the exhibition “Above Below” which features work from Atlanta-based artist, Julia Hill. The show will include art depicting fluid landscapes, made from highly reflective steel, which blur the boundaries between land and water in freestanding and wall mounted sculptures. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
August 24 to 27
The Friends of the Brunswick Library will host their Summer Book Sale to benefit the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. There will be a preview sale from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The book sale will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, at 5 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday. A $5 bag sale will also take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Major credit cards are accepted with a $10 minimum charge. For more information, visit friendsbwk.org.
August 27
William Rawlings, a local author, will talk about his new book, “The Columbus Stocking Strangler” at Righton Books. The author event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at 222 Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. For more information, visit rightonbooks.com.
August 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket. Picnic suppers are also welcome. Tickets are $15 per person. Those 12 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Operation BedSpread will host its Back to School Bedlam from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brogen’s South, 200 Pier Aly, St Simons Island. Idle Hands will perform. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the door. For details, visit operationbed.org.
The Ashantilly Center and Coastal Wildscapes will be hosting author Janisse Ray from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ashantilly Center. She will be discussing her most recent book, Wild Spectacle: Seeking Wonders in a World beyond Humans. The tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
September 1
American Legion Post No. 9 will host a Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 4470 Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. The cost will include spaghetti, salad, a roll and beverage. Desserts are $1 extra. For details, call 912-265-2233.
September 2 to 5
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a unique celebration of the St. Simons Island lighthouse’s history through a light show. A laser system will project historical images onto the lighthouse’s facade. The show will run on a loop from 8:30 to 10 p.m. nightly and will be accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack. The event is free and open to the public.
September 3 and 4
The St. Simons Island Antique Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the shaded oak trees in Postell Park, located at 522 Beachview Drive in the Pier Village. The festival will feature antique dealers from around the Southeast offering items such as antique furniture, primitives, jewelry, silver, collectibles, glassware, porcelain, decor and more.
September 4
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting the “Little Light Music Concert” on the Lighthouse Lawn, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, from 7-9 p.m. Sounds of Motown will be performing and tickets are free for those 12 and under and $15 for ages 13 and up. For more information visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for Abstract & Wooden Art, an exhibition featuring the work of painter Ute Kleeman-Sportschuetz and the Golden Isles Woodworkers. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m..m at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. It will be on display through Sept. 30. Admission is free.