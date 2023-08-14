Throughout August
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is hosting an exhibition titled “Images of Summer,” through Aug. 26. A number of seasonal paintings and photographs by gallery members are on display. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. It’s also open by appointment. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
August 14
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons, will be hosting a painting party to refresh the interior of the building, focusing on the large classroom, hallway and bathrooms. Volunteer painters, runners and helpers are needed. To sign up, contact GVA at 912-638-8770.
August 15
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons, will host “Canvas and Cork,” a Renoir-inspired acrylic painting workshop led by Jennifer Broadus from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $45 for members; the cost is $50 for non-members. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its author talk and book signing featuring Tracey Enerson at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book, “The President’s Wife.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
August 17
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host best-selling author Donald L. Miller, Ph.D., who will offer a lecture titled, “Over There: The British Home Front during World War II” at 6 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It is part of the Chautauqua lecture series. It will also be available via live stream. The cost to attend is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a digital photography workshop led by instructor Stephanie Conti from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for members is $60; the cost for non-members is $65. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Coastal Photographers Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be a member photo review. It’s open to all.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. The speaker will be Georgia author, T. M. “Mike” Brown, who will share his new book, “The Last Laird of Sapelo.” Visitors are welcome to attend and a book signing will be held after the presentation.
August 18
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host “Wine and Wire,” a jewelry workshop hosted by instructor Lisa Kent from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All materials and beverage included. The cost for members is $35; the cost for non-members is $40. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., will host “Half Baked,” a play by Joe Simonelli at 8 p.m. Aug. 12, 19 and 26. There will be a 3 p.m. show Aug. 13, 20 and 27. Tickets are $25 per person, including snacks and beverages. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. For tickets, visit soglogallery.com/theatre.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 .m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A $10 donation includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeño), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389. Orders will be taken 10:45 a.m. Deliveries of orders of 6 or more, within a 15-mile radius from the lodge, will be free. There will also be a blood drive held during this month’s lunch.
August 19
GJ Ford Bookshop, 600 Sea Island Road, Suite 6, will host local author Nick Doster for a meet and greet from 1 to 3 p.m. He will be signing copies of his new book, “Don’t Look, Ethel: Slices of Faith, Humor, Inspiration.” It is free and open to the public.
August 21
The local chapter of the NAAP holds meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Unitarian Church, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
August 24 to 26
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be hosting a three-day plein air painting workshop for historical sites and landscapes on St. Simons Island as part of its Art of the Lowcountry series led by Kathy Rennell Forbes. The cost for members is $350; the cost for non-members is $395. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be hosting a three-day clay workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. led by instructor Linda Bobinger. Participants should bring to the first day of class at least two images of possible forms to make. Participants will need to return in September to apply oxides and fire their work. All materials provided, including special clay specific for sculptures. The fee for GVA members is $280, and the cost for non-members is $322. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 24
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting historian Robert M. Citino, Ph.D., giving his lecture, “Cradle of Victory: The American South in World War II” at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way on St. Simons Island as part of their Chautauqua lecture series. It will also be available via live stream. The cost to attend is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
August 25
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library will be holding its summer book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn Library on 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is open to the public. For more information, visit friendsbwk.org.
August 26
The Pup Rally, fundraiser for No Kill Glynn County, will be held at 6 p.m. at Seagals Cove in Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. Baskets full of gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants will be raffled off. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. To buy tickets online, visit PayPal and serach for @nokillglynncounty or Venmo @NoKill-GlynnCounty. Tickets are also available at Ameris Bank and Seaside Sunglasses on Jekyll Island. They’re available at Seagals Cove and River Tide Apparel at Glynn Place Mall or at the Island Dog on St. Simons Island. For details, call 912-289-2945.
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The market will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library will be holding its fall book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn Library on 208 Gloucester Street. There will be a $5 bag sale from 12:30 to 3 p.m. It is open to the public. For more information, visit friendsbwk.org.August 7
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.