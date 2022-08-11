Through Aug. 31
Jekyll Island Arts Association presents “Georgia On My Mind,” an exhibition of pottery by Debbie Dowdy and photography from the Coastal Photographers Guild. The exhibit will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit will be shown at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Local artwork will be on sale and admission is free. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
August 11
The Coastal Historical Society will host the Chautauqua lecture series, a program that will focus on the lighthouse’s 150 year anniversary. It will begin with a lecture by author George Black, who will discuss the creation of the national park system entitled “Empire of Shadows: The Founding of Yellowstone National Park.” The lecture will be held at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church and will be available via live stream. The series costs $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
August 13
The Associates of ‘72 classmates will host a “Seafood Affair” to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The event will run from noon until 8 p.m at Selden Park. The group asks classmates to wear their Associates of ‘72 t-shirt and to only bring one guest. For more information, contact 912-222-8417 or 912-571-6565.
The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at 53 Sheffield Court in Kingsland.
August 15
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
August 16 to September 16
Glynn Visual Arts presents the exhibit “Above Below” which features work from Atlanta-based artist, Julia Hill. The exhibit will include art depicting surreal fluid landscapes, made from highly reflective steel, which blur the boundaries between land and water in freestanding and wall mounted sculptures. For more information, visit https://glynnvisualarts.org.
August 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for its exhibition Above Below at 5:30 p.m. at the art center. It will feature works by Atlanta-based artist Julia Hill. For details, visit
August 18
In honor of the 150th birthday of the St. Simons Lighthouse on September 1, the Coastal Historical Society will host the Chautauqua lecture series. The series will continue with “In With the New: American Artists and the Metropolitan Museum of Art” by Thayer Tolles, the museum’s Marica F. Vilcek curator of American paintings and sculpture. The lecture will be held at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church and will be available via live stream. The series costs $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
August 20
The R.E. Thomas Memorial Benefit, hosted by the Johnny and Joyce Thomas family, will be held at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 155 Darian Hwy, Brunswick. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a dinner of prime rib and shrimp will be served at 7 p.m. provided by Mudcat Charlies’s. There will also be live entertainment and dancing. Tickets are $60 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Johnny Thomas at 912-269-5001.
August 21
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Peter Dillon who will present “Finding Historical Maps” from 2 to 3 p.m. online via Zoom. His talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
August 22
August 24
August 25
In honor of the 150th birthday of the St. Simons Lighthouse on September 1, the Coastal Historical Society will host the Chautauqua lecture series. The series will continue with a lecture by historian Ellen Dubois called “The Year Susan B. Anthony Voted and Women Almost Secured Voting Rights for All Americans.” The lecture will be held at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church and will be available via live stream. The series costs $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
August 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a chair and/or blanket. Picnic suppers are also welcome. Tickets are $15 per person. Those 12 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Operation BedSpread will host its Back to School Bedlam from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brogen’s South, 200 Pier Aly, St Simons Island. Idle Hands will perform. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the door. For details, visit operationbed.org.
The Ashantilly Center and Coastal Wildscapes will be hosting author Janisse Ray from 3-5 p.m. at the Ashantilly Center. She will be discussing her most recent book, Wild Spectacle: Seeking Wonders in a World beyond Humans. The tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
August 29
August 31
September 2 to 5
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a unique celebration of the St. Simons Island lighthouse’s history through a light show. A laser system will project historical images onto the lighthouse’s facade. The show will run on a loop from 8:30 to 10 p.m. nightly and will be accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack. The event is free and open to the public.
September 4
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting the “Little Light Music Concert” on the Lighthouse Lawn, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, from 7-9 p.m. Sounds of Motown will be performing and tickets are free for those 12 and under and $15 for ages 13 and up. For more information visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
September 5
Glynn Visual Arts will present a coastal folk art exhibit by Elizabeth Holladay at the Golden Isles Visitors Center. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
September 8
In honor of the 150th birthday of the St. Simons Lighthouse on September 1, the Coastal Historical Society will host the Chautauqua lecture series. The series will conclude with a lecture by author Paul Taylor on the engineer who led the design of the St. Simons Lighthouse, entitled “Orlando Poe: Civil War General and Lighthouse Engineer.” The lecture will be held at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church and will be available via live stream. The series costs $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
September 12
