Through Aug. 31
Jekyll Island Arts Association presents “Georgia On My Mind,” an exhibition of pottery by Debbie Dowdy and photography from the Coastal Photographers Guild. The exhibit will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The exhibition will be displayed at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Local artwork will be on sale and admission is free. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
August 8
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Falling for Figaro,” which is not rated, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
August 9
Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church Hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will be informing on the latest activities in the neighborhood and listen to resident’s concerns. All are welcome.
The AARP will host a social gathering at 2 p.m. at Jinright’s Seafood Restaurant, 2815 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. All are welcome.
August 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
August 11
The Coastal Historical Society will host the Chautauqua lecture series, a program that will focus on the lighthouse’s 150 year anniversary. It will begin with a lecture by author George Black, who will discuss the creation of the national park system entitled “Empire of Shadows: The Founding of Yellowstone National Park.” The lecture will be held at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church and will be available via live stream. The series costs $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
August 13
Associates of ‘72 classmates will host a “Seafood Affair” to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The event will run from noon until 8 p.m at Selden Park. The group asks classmates to wear their Associates of ‘72 t-shirt and to only bring one guest. For more information, call 912-222-8417 or 912-571-6565.
August 16 to
September 16
Glynn Visual Arts presents the exhibit “Above Below” which features work from Atlanta-based artist, Julia Hill. The exhibit will include art depicting surreal fluid landscapes, made from highly reflective steel, which blur the boundaries between land and water in freestanding and wall mounted sculptures. For more information, visit https://glynnvisualarts.org.
August 21
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Peter Dillon who will present “Finding Historical Maps” from 2 to 3 p.m. online via Zoom. His talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.