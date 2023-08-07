August 7

The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

GCPD investigate shooting outside mall

GCPD investigate shooting outside mall

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Glynn Place Mall early Saturday morning that top brass are calling another in a string of senseless acts of gun violence.