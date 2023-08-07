August 7
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
August 8
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and Planning Assembly will meet at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, at 6:30 p.m. It is open to the public.
August 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen the movie, “Pride” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater on 530 Beachview Drive. It is rated R. A $3 donation is suggested. Reservations are not required. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
August 10
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Ronda Rich at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The author will discuss and sign her book “St. Simons Island: A Stella Bankwell Mystery.” The cost is $10 for non-members and free for members. Reservations are required and can be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Author and columnist Ronda Rich will hold a book signing from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Brunswick News’ office, 3011 Altama Ave., Brunswick. For more information, visit whatsouthernwomenknow.com.
Coastal WildScapes will be hosting a screening of “Urban & Suburban Meadows,” at 6 p.m. at Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a discussion and book signing featuring author, photographer and director Catherine Zimmerman. Wine and other refreshments, including light hors d’oeuvres, will be served. Member admission is $20 to attend; non-members tickets are $30. To register, visit coastalwildscapes.org/EVENTS.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for artist Aurora Pope’s exhibition, “Elementals,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Portman Gallery at the art center. It will continue through Sept. 14. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 11
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its “Friday Fire” pottery workshop, led by instructor Elizabeth Hayes from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $40 for members; the cost for non-members is $46. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Council of Igbo States in America and People will host its 2023 Igbo Worldwide Festival of Arts and Culture Aug. 11 and 12 at Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick. The Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters will perform.
August 12
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market will be held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., will be hosting “Half Baked,” a play by Joe Simonelli at 8 p.m. Aug. 12, 19 and 26. There will be a 3 p.m. show Aug. 13, 20 and 27. Tickets are $25 per person, including snacks and beverages. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. For tickets, visit soglogallery.com/theatre.
August 13
Jazz on the Island will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Ziggy’s, 206 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. It will feature artists including Phil Morrison, Melvin Smith and Bill Smith. A donation of $10 is requested and will benefit St. Simons Radio Inc.’s Media School for Kids.
August 14
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons, will be hosting a painting party to refresh the interior of the building, focusing on the large classroom, hallway and bathrooms. Volunteer painters, runners and helpers are needed. To sign up, contact GVA at 912-638-8770.
August 15
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons, will host “Canvas and Cork,” a Renoir-inspired acrylic painting workshop led by Jennifer Broadus from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $45 for members; the cost is $50 for non-members. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its author talk and book signing featuring Tracey Enerson at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book, “The President’s Wife.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
August 17
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host best-selling author Donald L. Miller, Ph.D., who will offer a lecture titled, “Over There: The British Home Front during World War II” at 6 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It is part of the Chautauqua lecture series. It will also be available via live stream. The cost to attend is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a digital photography workshop led by instructor Stephanie Conti from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for members is $60; the cost for non-members is $65. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 18
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host “Wine and Wire,” a jewelry workshop hosted by instructor Lisa Kent from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All materials and beverage included. The cost for members is $35; the cost for non-members is $40. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 19
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an indigo silk scarf dying workshop as part of their Art of the Lowcountry series from 1 to 3 p.m. Instructor Caroline Harper will show participants how to prepare a non-fermented indigo vat and one shibori technique. The fee for GVA members is $85 and the cost for non-members is $100. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., will be hosting “Half Baked,” a play by Joe Simonelli at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26. There will be a 3 p.m. show Aug. 20 and 27. Tickets are $25 per person, including snacks and beverages. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. For tickets, visit soglogallery.com/theatre.
August 24 to 26
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will be hosting a three-day plein air painting workshop for historical sites and exceptional landscapes on St. Simons Island as part of their Art of the Lowcountry series led by Kathy Rennell Forbes. The cost for members is $350; the cost for non-members is $395. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be hosting a three-day clay workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. led by instructor Linda Bobinger. Participants should bring to the first day of class at least two images of possible forms to make. Participants will need to return in September to apply oxides and fire their work. All materials provided, including special clay specific for sculptures. The fee for GVA members is $280, and the cost for non-members is $322. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 24
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting historian Robert M. Citino, Ph.D., giving his lecture, “Cradle of Victory: The American South in World War II” at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way on St. Simons Island as part of their Chautauqua lecture series. It will also be available via live stream. The cost to attend is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
August 25
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library will be holding its summer book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn Library on 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is open to the public. For more information, visit friendsbwk.org.
August 26
The Pup Rally, fundraiser for No Kill Glynn County, will be held at 6 p.m. at Seagals Cove in Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. Baskets full of gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants will be raffled off. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. To buy tickets online, visit PayPal and serach for @nokillglynncounty or Venmo @NoKill-GlynnCounty. Tickets are also available at Ameris Bank and Seaside Sunglasses on Jekyll Island. They’re available at Seagals Cove and River Tide Apparel at Glynn Place Mall or at the Island Dog on St. Simons Island. For details, call 912-289-2945.
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The market will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library will be holding its fall book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn Library on 208 Gloucester Street. There will be a $5 bag sale from 12:30 to 3 p.m. It is open to the public. For more information, visit friendsbwk.org.