Through August
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host artist Dottie Clark for an exhibition titled “Triple Play Art” at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is hosting a Coastal Photographers Guild Charity Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, with a portion of the proceeds going to New Paths Horse Sanctuary.
Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Bookstore, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Albert Fendig’s Traveling Exhibition will move to the St. Simons Island Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, beginning on Aug. 2. The show features plein air of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in Brunswick created by local painters. Many are available for purchase. Hours to view the exhibit are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Chef Matthew Raiford and his book “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Friday
The Coastal Genealogical Society will celebrate the 173rd birthday of Susie King Taylor, an escaped slave who went on to be Georgia’s first funded teacher at a contraband camp on St. Simons Island. A program, held in coordination with the Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center of Liberty County, will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Guale Preserve, 110 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. There will be African drumming, Gullah Geechee storytelling, a traditional Hoppin John meal and a hike to see the preserve’s Susie King Taylor sign. It is free. For details, visit www.susiekingtaylorinstitute.org.
August 7
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
August 7 and 8
Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 522 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. There will be local art, pottery, candles and other handmade items.
August 8
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series, A Little Light Music, featuring the Michael Stacey Band at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or the society’s Facebook page.
August 9
August 11
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its last ballroom dance of the summer from 3:45 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. Live music is provided by Lorna Greenwood. There will be a complimentary dance lesson by Brittany Coy at the beginning. For more information, call Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or email jim.kielt@yahoo.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “Land” as part of its ongoing film series at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The event is open to all. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.com.
August 12
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauqua Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in-person at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The program may also be watched virtually. The first speaker of the multi-part lecture series is Clay Jenkinson, who will offer a dramatic presentation of Thomas Jefferson titled “Empire for Liberty: The View from Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.” The cost of the series is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org and choose either a “virtual only” or an “in-person” ticket. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 12, and a link will be sent the day before the first program. For more information, call 912-634-7095.
August 14
August 15
The Kernal and Riley Downing concert, co-hosted by Port City Partners and Small Fry Inc., will begin at 6 p.m. at Port City Park, 1313 Newcastle St, Brunswick. Tickets are $15 and free for children under 10.
August 16
August 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Ashley Oliphant and her book “Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest Running Mysteries,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
