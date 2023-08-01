The McIntosh Art Association, 404 North Way in Darien, will host a show featuring Don Farrell, a graphic artist. The title will be New Works in Water Media. The Old Jail Art Center gallery is open from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, contact Janis Hogan at 203-233-9238 or Janis@farrelldesign.com.
August 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host an author talk with historical novelist Laura Morelli, who will be discussing her book, “The Latest Masterpiece,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino on 530 Beachview Drive. The event is free for literary guild members; $10 for non-members. Reservations are required. For more information and to make reservations, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
August 3
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 4
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
The Coastal Georgia Photographers’ Guild’s Big Photo Show will be on display at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, during downtown’s First Friday festivities. The show features a number of award-winning images by area photographers. The show will be available for viewing throughout August. The guild holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. at the gallery on the third Thursday of the month. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
August 5
The Creekside Concerts featuring Island Urban Cowboy will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The recurring events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Tickets are required for this performance and may be purchased at EventBrite. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.
Glynn County UGA Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will host Meet Me in the Garden, a new program to be held the first Saturday of every month. Participants will get a tour of the Madge Merritt 4-H demonstration garden and a lesson on soil. In August, there will be a free plant for the first 15 visitors.
SoGlo Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, will be hosting a showing of “My Partner,” a feature film written by Lance Collins and Kanaka Maoli filmmaker Keliʻi Grace from 3 to 5 p.m. It is free to attend. For tickets, visit www.goldenislesfilmfestival.org.
August 7
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.