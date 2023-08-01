Through August

The McIntosh Art Association, 404 North Way in Darien, will host a show featuring Don Farrell, a graphic artist. The title will be New Works in Water Media. The Old Jail Art Center gallery is open from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, contact Janis Hogan at 203-233-9238 or Janis@farrelldesign.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Cleanup continues at LCP site

Cleanup continues at LCP site

Come the end of October, there will be only one major cleanup left at LCP Chemicals Georgia, the sprawling former industrial site that an EPA official once termed the poster child of Superfund sites.

Road closure plans raise questions

Road closure plans raise questions

The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.