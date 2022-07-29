Through July 30
The Coastal Photographer Guild presents “The Big Photo Show” at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The exhibit is free and open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The exhibit is also open for appointments by calling 912-230-1042. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Through July 31
The Jekyll Island Arts Association presents its July exhibit, ‘Equal Partners’, at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The exhibit showcases wood-turned pieces and paintings by Steve and Suzy Dmetruk. The exhibit is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and there will also be local artwork for sale.
Through August 13
Glynn Visual Arts presents the “Common Roots: Many Branches” exhibit from the National Association of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Over 60 works of art reflect on life, family, racial identity and historical memory in this rare and distinguished collection. The exhibit is located at 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. To rsvp, visit rsvp@glynnvisualarts.org.
July 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Members of the Apex Theatre Studio from Jacksonville will perform Shakespeare’s plays. Member tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Non-member tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the show. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
July 30 and 31
Brunswick Actors’ Theatre presents “The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper” which is written and performed by Jason Wood. There are two opportunities to see this show before it debuts on Theatre Row in New York City in September 2022. The showtimes include Saturday night at 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for ages 18 and under. To purchase tickets, visit www.SoGloGallery.com or call 912-230-1042.
July 31 to September 3
Glynn Visual Arts presents plein air paintings from the annual Hofwyl Plein Air Festival at the Golden Isles Visitor Center. The art work was curated by Glynn Visual Arts. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 1
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
August 2 and 3
Glynn Visual Arts will host Joanna Hill who will teach a two day Color Pencil Workshop. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The workshop is $140 for members and $170 for non-members plus a $10 supply fee paid to the instructor. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 4
The Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will present a back-to-school, sing-a-long screening of ‘Grease’ at 7 p.m. at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. There will be free popcorn courtesy of Compass360 Realty. The screening is free but patrons are welcome to make a reservation by calling (912) 262-6934 or emailing info@goldenislesarts.org.
August 5
The Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will open the annual Art Teachers’ Art Exhibit with a community reception during the First Friday festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Downtown Brunswick. The show will include work in a range of media created by local art teachers. Many of the pieces will be for sale. The exhibit will remain open through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during performances and events. Admission is free. For more information, please contact Golden Isles Arts and Humanities at 912-262-6934, info@goldenislesarts.org or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.