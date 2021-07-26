Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday
The ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is one of the several local art galleries participating in this year’s art crawl. From 4 to 7 p.m. Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Wallin Gallery and Glynn Visual Arts will host receptions featuring original artwork. Attendees can start the walk wherever they please and then make their way to all locations. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
July 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “The Courier” as part of its ongoing film series at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The event is free. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
July 31
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host a Tree Identification Walk as part of World Ranger Day from 10 to 11 a.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. For more information, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Through August
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host artist Dottie Clark for an exhibition titled “Triple Play Art” at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
August 2
August 4
August 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Chef Matthew Raiford and his book “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
August 7
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
