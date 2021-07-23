Through July
Art Downtown is hosting an exhibit by painter Barbara Dawn Dyche at the Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
July 23
The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick, will host Damon Fowler with opening act Conni Laine and a Thousand Names. The doors open at 7:30 with music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or by calling The Blue Door at 912-275-8295.
July 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
July 25
Sounds by the Sea continues with the Second Chance Band at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island from 7 to 9 p.m., presented by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities. Tickets are $12 for adults, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and those under 6 years old are free. To buy tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
July 26
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
July 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
July 29
The ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is one of the several local art galleries participating in this year’s art crawl. From 4 to 7 p.m. Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Wallin Gallery and Glynn Visual Arts will host receptions featuring original artwork. Attendees can start the walk wherever they please and then make their way to all locations. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
July 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “The Courier” as part of its ongoing film series at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
July 31
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host a Tree Identification Walk as part of World Ranger Day from 10 to 11 a.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. For more information, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.