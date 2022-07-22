Today
Glynn Visual Arts will host Fire Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. This month’s take-home activity is a shadowbox. The class is $40. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Island Players’ Young People Summer Workshop will stage the musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A matinee will be staged at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at the theater on the day of the performance.
The Coastal Photographer Guild presents “The Big Photo Show” at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The exhibit is free and open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The exhibit is also open for appointments by calling 912-230-1042. It will be on display through July 30. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association’s July exhibition, Equal Partners, will be on display at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island through July 31. It showcases wood-turned pieces and paintings by Steve and Suzy Dmetruk. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and there will also be local artwork for sale.
Glynn Visual Arts presents the Common Roots: Many Branches exhibit from the National Association of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Over 60 works of art reflect on life, family, racial identity and historical memory in this rare and distinguished collection. The gallery is located at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. It will be available for viewing through Aug. 13.
Monday to Friday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Camp Create for ages 12 to 14 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
Tuesday
The Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. 99, Darien, will host Valerie J. Frey, author of “Preserving Family Recipes: How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions,” at 10:30 a.m. Frey will give a presentation on her book. Admission is $25 and includes lunch. For details, visit ashantillycenter.org, call 912-437-4473 or email AshantillyCenter@gmail.com.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Community Action Center, suite A, 1 Community Drive, Brunswick. There will also be a meal provided by Sonny’s BBQ.
The monthly meeting for Risley Alumni Association, Inc. will be held at 6 p.m. in the Association building on the campus of the Historic Risley Elementary School, 1800 Albany Street. All the classes of the Historic Risley High School are encouraged to have a representative present at each of the meetings.
Tuesday and Wednesday
Glynn Visual Arts hosts Betty Oliver, a travel sketch artist and teacher, who will be conducting a Travel Sketching workshop. The workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s class will be held at 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island and Wednesday’s class will be at the Village for students to paint on location. The workshop will be $140 for members and $170 for non-members. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Members of the Apex Theatre Studio from Jacksonville will perform Shakespeare’s plays. Member tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Non-member tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the show. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
July 30 and 31
Brunswick Actors’ Theatre presents “The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper” which is written and performed by Jason Wood. There are two opportunities to see this show before it debuts on Theatre Row in New York City in September 2022. The showtimes include Saturday night at 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for ages 18 and under. To purchase tickets, visit www.SoGloGallery.com or call 912-230-1042.
July 31 to September 3
Glynn Visual Arts presents plein air paintings from the annual Hofwyl Plein Air Festival at the Golden Isles Visitor Center. The art work was curated by Glynn Visual Arts. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 1
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
August 2 and 3
Glynn Visual Arts will host Joanna Hill who will teach a two day Color Pencil Workshop. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The workshop is $140 for members and $170 for non-members plus a $10 supply fee paid to the instructor. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.