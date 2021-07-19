Through July
Art Downtown is hosting an exhibit by painter Barbara Dawn Dyche at the Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Through July 25
The Glynn Environmental Coalition is celebrating Latino Conservation Week. Throughout the week, there will be several activities to discuss the Latino community’s role as stewards of the environment. For event information, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.
Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Tuesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring William Rawlings and his book “Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Wednesday
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host a book signing with Chef and author Matthew Raiford from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store. Copies of his cookbook “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” will be available for purchase.
Friday
The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick, will host Damon Fowler with opening act Conni Laine and a Thousand Names. The doors open at 7:30 with music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or by calling The Blue Door at 912-275-8295.
Sunday
Sounds by the Sea continues with the Second Chance Band at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island from 7 to 9 p.m., presented by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities. Tickets are $12 for adults; children ages 6 to 12 are $5; and those under 6 years old will be admitted for free. For tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
July 29
The ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is one of the several local art galleries participating in this year’s art crawl. From 4 to 7 p.m. Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Wallin Gallery and Glynn Visual Arts will also host receptions featuring original artwork.
July 31
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host a Tree Identification Walk as part of World Ranger Day from 10 to 11 a.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $5 for youth. For more information, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
August 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Chef Matthew Raiford and his book “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
August 7
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
August 21
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
August 22
Operation BedSpread will host its Back to School BEDlam from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brogen’s South, 200 Pier Alley, St. Simons Island. The cost is $25 per person. Admission includes beer and wine. The band Idle Hands will perform.