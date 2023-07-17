Through July
SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show throughout the month. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jekyll Island Arts Association, at the Goodyear Cottage Art Gallery & Gift Shop located in the Jekyll Island Historic District, will be presenting Animal House, a gallery of unique works by Jekyll Island potters and pet portrait artist Michele Levani. The gallery will be open 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Local artwork will be for sale. Admission is free.
July 17
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
July 18
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen Nintendo club at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Teens may bring their own controllers. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
July 19
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Young Peoples’ Summer Workshop will be putting on a production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. at the Casino Theater at 530 Beachview Drive on St Simons Island. Tickets are $12. The show will continue at 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20, 21 and 22. There will be a matinee performance at 3:30 p.m. July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com, call 912-638-0338 or email info@theislandplayers.com.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be hosting an introductory weaving workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Instructor Virginia Hall will show participants how to make a loom and basic weaving techniques. It is free. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 20
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities (GIAH) will host the Apex Theatre Studio’s Bard Bus, who will stage Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Tickets for GIAH members are $10 while advance tickets for non-members are $15. Price increases by $5 if tickets are purchased the day of the show. The cost is always $5 for students with ID. To purchase advance tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org or the Ritz Theatre box office, 1530 Newcastle St., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. For more information, call 912-262-6934.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien at 7 p.m. for taking a walk around Fort King George, guided by park ranger and site manager Michael Putnam. He will focus on the technological innovations and the major players of the sawmills as well as the park’s mission to maintain the remains of mills there. Visitors welcome. Membership is open.
July 21
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host a free legal workshop for assistance preparing a living will or Advance Directive for Health Care (ADHC) at 2415 Parkwood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, at 1509 Union Street, will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $10 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeno), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free delivery is offered orders of six or more within a 15-mile radius of the lodge.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be hosting Friday Fire, a pottery workshop led by Elizabeth Hayes from 6 to 8 p.m. It costs $46 per non-member and $40 for members. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 22
The Tiny Market Concert series will continue at 7:30 p.m. at Schroeder’s Market, 203 Gloucester St. Brunswick. It will feature singer-songwriter Samantha Harlow. The event will include dinner and drinks, the performance and dessert. Tickets are $100. For details, visit schmart.ticketleap. com.