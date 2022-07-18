Through July 30
The Coastal Photographer Guild presents “The Big Photo Show” at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The exhibit is free and open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The exhibit is also open for appointments by calling 912-230-1042. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Through July 31
The Jekyll Island Arts Association presents its July exhibit, ‘Equal Partners’, at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The exhibit showcases wood-turned pieces and paintings by Steve and Suzy Dmetruk. The exhibit is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and there will also be local artwork for sale.
Through August 13
Glynn Visual Arts presents the “Common Roots: Many Branches” exhibit from the National Association of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Over 60 works of art reflect on life, family, racial identity and historical memory in this rare and distinguished collection. The exhibit is located at 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. To rsvp, visit rsvp@glynnvisualarts.org.
July 18 to 23
Glynn Visual Arts will hold the “Flights of Fancy” summer camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for people ages 7 and up. The camp will be instructed by Catherine Durrett. At the end of the week, there will be an art show. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 19
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host author George Dawes Green, who will speak about his book, “Kingdoms of Savannah,” and sign copies at 6 p.m. at the store. Green is the winner of the Edgar Award.
July 20 to 24
The Island Players’ Young People Summer Workshop will stage the musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday at the Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A matinee will be staged at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at the theater on the day of the performance.
July 21
ArtTrends Gallery will put on a free and self-guided St. Simons Island Art Stroll from 4 to 7 p.m. at five galleries in the area. Featuring more than 100 local and regional artists, the participating galleries include Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Artist Annex Gallery, ArtTrends Gallery, Glynn Visual Gallery and Wallin Gallery. There will be wine and light refreshments. For more information, contact ArtTrends Gallery at 912-268-4761.
July 22
Glynn Visual Arts will host Fire Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. This month’s take-home activity is a shadowbox. The class is $40. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 25 to 29
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Camp Create for ages 12 to 14 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
July 26
The Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga-99, Darien, will host Valerie J. Frey, author of “Preserving Family Recipes: How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions,” at 10:30 a.m. Frey will give a presentation on her book. Admission is $25 and includes lunch. For details, visit ashantillycenter.org, call 912-437-4473 or email AshantillyCenter@gmail.com.
July 26 and 27
Glynn Visual Arts hosts Betty Oliver, a travel sketch artist and teacher, who will be conducting a Travel Sketching workshop. The workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s class will be held at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island and Wednesday’s class will be at the Village for students to paint on location. The workshop will be $140 for members and $170 for non-members. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Members of the Apex Theatre Studio from Jacksonville will perform Shakespeare’s plays. Member tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Non-member tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the show. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
July 31 to September 3
Glynn Visual Arts presents plein air paintings from the annual Hofwyl Plein Air Festival at the Golden Isles Visitor Center. The art work was curated by Glynn Visual Arts. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 1
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
August 2 and 3
Glynn Visual Arts will host Joanna Hill who will teach a two day Color Pencil Workshop. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The workshop is $140 for members and $170 for non-members plus a $10 supply fee paid to the instructor. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.