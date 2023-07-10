Through July
SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show. There will be an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7 during the First Friday festivities. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jekyll Island Arts Association, at the Goodyear Cottage Art Gallery & Gift Shop located in the Jekyll Island Historic District, will be presenting Animal House, a gallery of unique works by Jekyll Island potters and pet portrait artist Michele Levani. It will open on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery will be open 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Local artwork will be for sale. Admission is free.
July 10
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will host a number of camps for ages 6 to 14 at the Ritz Theatre this summer. The theme will be “The Play with the Bear in It,” for ages 8 to 12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ritz. The camp will run from July 10 to 14. The instructor will be Heather Heath. The cost is $250. For details call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
July 11
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen anime club at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Teens will screen a couple of episodes of the anime show “Spy X Family.” For details, visit moglibraries.org.
July 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Beatriz Williams at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. She will discuss her book, “The Beach at Summerly: A Novel.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St Simons Island, will be holding Canvas & Cork, an evening exploring the art of acrylic painting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with Instructor Jennifer Broadus. The cost is $50 for non-members. Materials and beverages included. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Young Peoples’ Summer Workshop will be putting on a production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. at the Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12. The show will continue at 7:30 p.m. July 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22. There will be a 3:30 p.m. matinee at July 15, 16, 22 and 23. For more information, visit theislandplayers.com, call 912-638-0338 or email info@theislandplayers.com.
July 13
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 14
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. City police officers will listen to attendees’ concerns.
July 15
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. This month’s program and open sew, following the meeting, is working on Quilts of Valor to pay respect to area veterans. All are invited to attend. It is recommended that attendees bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and all the tools and supplies they need for their project.
July 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Kenny on the Keys will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
July 18
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen Nintendo club at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Teens may bring their own controllers. For details, visit moglibraries.org.