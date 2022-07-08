July 9
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening celebration for its new exhibition “Common Roots, a Legacy Collection of Fine Art from Historically Black Colleges,” from 6 to 9 p.m. at the center. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners are hosting a club meeting at 10 a.m. at 1377 Cate Road, Brunswick. The club hosts meetings every month to work on various projects. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information, visit giww.org.
July 10
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Little Light Music concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on the Lighthouse Lawn, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The Mainstream Band will perform. Tickets are free for those 12 and under and $15 for ages 13 and up. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church Hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. A member of the Brunswick Police Department will share an update. All are welcome.
July 11
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
July 11 to 15
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Camp Create for ages 8 to 12 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
July 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Lindy Carter at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.LitGuildSSI.org.
July 13 to 17
The Island Players’ Young People Summer Workshop will stage the musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Saunday. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at the theater on the day of the performance. For details, visit theislandplayers.com.
July 18 to 23
Glynn Visual Arts will hold the “Flights of Fancy” summer camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for people ages 7 and up. The camp will be instructed by Catherine Durrett. At the end of the week, there will be an art show. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 20 to 24
The Island Players’ Young People Summer Workshop will stage the musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday at the Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A matinee will be staged at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at the theater on the day of the performance.
July 21
ArtTrends Gallery will put on a free and self-guided St. Simons Island Art Stroll from 4 to 7 p.m. at five galleries in the area. Featuring more than 100 local and regional artists, the participating galleries include Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Artist Annex Gallery, ArtTrends Gallery, Glynn Visual Gallery and Wallin Gallery. There will be wine and light refreshments. For more information, contact ArtTrends Gallery at 912-268-4761.
July 25 to 29
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Camp Create for ages 12 to 14 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
July 26
The Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga-99, Darien, will host Valerie J. Frey, author of “Preserving Family Recipes: How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions,” at 10:30 a.m. Frey will give a presentation on her book. Admission is $25 and includes lunch. For details, visit ashantillycenter.org.