Through July
SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show. There will be an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7 during the First Friday festivities. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jekyll Island Arts Association, at the Goodyear Cottage Art Gallery & Gift Shop located in the Jekyll Island Historic District, will present ‘Animal House,’ a gallery of works by Jekyll Island potters and pet portrait artist Michele Levani. The gallery will be open 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Local artwork will be for sale. Admission is free.
July 3
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
July 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will be holding two community cleanups. One will be a beach sweep at the Old Coast Guard Station beach crossover on St. Simons Island at 8 a.m. The other will be a pier and village clean-up at Pier Village at 8 a.m. For the beach sweep, volunteers will meet on the dock. For the pier and village clean-up, volunteers will meet at the Village Inn and Pub at 500 Mallery St on St. Simons Island. Volunteers will concentrate on possible litter left over from Fourth of July nighttime merry-making. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. All cleanup supplies will be provided. For more information, contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912-279-1490.
July 6
Glynn Visual Arts, at 106 Island Drive, on St. Simons Island, will be holding an opening reception to launch its upcoming anniversary exhibition, Then & Now: Art of the Lowcountry at 5:30 p.m. with many of the featured artists present. It is free and open to the public.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 7
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
July 10
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will host a number of camps for ages 6 to 14 at the Historic Ritz Theatre this summer. The theme will be “The Play with the Bear in It,” for ages 8 to 12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ritz. The camp will run from July 10 to 14. The instructor will be Heather Heath. The cost is $250. For details call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
July 11
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen anime club at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Teens will screen a couple of episodes of the anime show, “Spy X Family.” For details, visit moglibraries.org.
July 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Beatriz Williams at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. She will discuss her book, “The Beach at Summerly: A Novel.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St Simons Island, will be holding Canvas & Cork, an enjoyable no-pressure evening exploring the art of acrylic painting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Instructor Jennifer Broadus will be guiding you to paint your very own Pissarro. The cost of participation is $50 for non members. Materials and beverages included. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Young Peoples’ Summer Workshop will be putting on a production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive on St Simons Island. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit theislandplayers.com, call 912-638-0338 or email info@theislandplayers.com.