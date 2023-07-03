Through July

SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show. There will be an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7 during the First Friday festivities. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

