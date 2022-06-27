Through June 30
The Jekyll Island Arts Association is hosting “A Modest Peace,” an exhibition of ceramics and paintings by Hannah Roberts and Cullen Peck. It will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. There will be local artwork for sale. Admission is free.
June 27
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will be having a half off sale on all DVDs and CDs through June 30. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2.
The Hofwyl Junior Ranger Camp for ages 9 to 12 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 27 through June 30. The camp will be at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Campers will learn about being a park ranger, participate in activities, and become Junior Rangers. Admission is $50 per child. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
June 27 to July 1
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Magical Mystery Hat Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will include a number of stories that feature hats. It is for ages 6 to 7. Tuition is $225 and registration is required. To sign up, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
June 28
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will hold their June meeting at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Community Action in Suite A located at 1 Community Drive, Brunswick.
WoodmenLife Georgia Chapter 320 will hold its business meeting at the chapter hall, at 6:30 p.m. at 434 Picric St., Brunswick. Attendees are asked to bring $5 to donate toward the catered meal from Sonny’s.
June 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
July 1
The Coastal Photographers Guild will host its 14th annual Big Photo Show through July 30. The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The show is a photography exhibit that showcases new works by members of the Coastal Photographers Guild. Photographers will present images of nature, landscapes, people and more. For details, visit https://www.coastalphotographersguild.com.
July 4
The St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival will be held throughout the day in and around the St. Simons Island Village. Festivities begin with the Golden Isles Track Club’s Sunshine Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. That begins at 7 a.m. at Mallery Park. For more information or to register, visit goldenislestrack.club. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m., proceeding from Mallery Park through the village. A fireworks display will be held at dusk at the Pier.
Brunswick’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July will begin at 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A fireworks display will begin at dusk over the East River.
Jekyll Island’s Fourth of July event with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. Viewing areas include Great Dunes Park and Oceanview Beach Park. Admission to the island increases to $12 on the date. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
July 5
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting their third annual “5th of July” beach clean up. The clean up begins at 8 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station beach crossover. Bags and gloves are provided and free volunteer t-shirts are available while supplies lasts. For details, visit KGIB.org.
July 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Summerland”, which is rated PG, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
July 7
American Legion Post 9 will host a Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 4470 Highway 17N in Brunswick. The cost for spaghetti, salad, a roll and a beverage is $5 for those five to 10 years of age and $8 for ages 11 and up. For details, email csaleg9@gmail.com.
July 10
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting the “Little Light Music Concert” on the Lighthouse Lawn, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, from 7 to 9 p.m.. The Mainstream Band will be performing and tickets are free for those 12 and under and $15 for ages 13 and up. For more information visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.