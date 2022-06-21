June 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 is having trivia night at 7 p.m. hosted by “Jeopardy Jeff” Lane. This event is open to the public. The lodge is asking for donations to the Georgia Elks Aidmore Children’s Center. Prizes will be awarded throughout the night.
June 25
Main Street will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown St. Marys. The deadline to sign up is June 17. To sign up, call 912-510-6830 or email mainstreet@stmarysga.gov.
The Hofwyl Junior Ranger camp for ages 9 to 12 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 27 through June 30. The camp will be at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Campers will learn about being a park ranger, participate in activities, and become Junior Rangers. Admission costs $45 per child and $50 for late registration. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
June 27 to July 1
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Magical Mystery Hat Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will include a number of stories that feature hats. It is for ages 6 to 7. Tuition is $225, and registration is required. To sign up, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
July 1
The Coastal Photographers Guild will host its 14th annual Big Photo Show through July 30. The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The show is a photography exhibit that showcases new works by members of the Coastal Photographers Guild. Photographers will present images of nature, landscapes, people and more. For details, visit https://www.coastalphotographersguild.com.
July 4
The St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival will be held throughout the day in and around the St. Simons Island Village. Festivities begin with the Golden Isles Track Club’s Sunshine Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. That begins at 7 a.m. at Mallery Park. For more information or to register, visit goldenislestrack.club. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m., proceeding from Mallery Park through the village. A fireworks display will be held at dusk at the Pier.
Brunswick’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July will begin at 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A fireworks display will begin at dusk over the East River.
Jekyll Island’s Fourth of July event with fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Viewing areas include Great Dunes Park and Oceanview Beach Park. Admission to the island increases to $12 on the date. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
July 5
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting their third annual “5th of July” beach cleanup. The cleanup begins at 8 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station beach crossover. Bags and gloves are provided, and free volunteer T-shirts are available while supplies lasts. For details, visit KGIB.org.
July 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Summerland,” which is rated PG, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.