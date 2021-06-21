Through June
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Cullen Peck’s exhibition “A Book of Saints,” which explores the way human beings create mythologies out of everyday life. The show will be on display through June 25.
Registration is currently open for the Golden Isles Track Club’s annual Sunshine Festival 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 7 a.m. (5K) and 8 a.m. (fun run) at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. Prices for registration vary depending on race and date of participant sign up. For more information, visit www.goldenislestrack.club.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host its Booker Book Group at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stewart. All are welcome.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
June 26
June 27
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host a presentation by professional genealogist Ann C. Stanley, who will share a program called Genealogical Research: Online Resources — For Free. The meeting itself is free to attend via Zoom and is open to the public. To register and for more details, visit the website at coastalgagensociety.org
June 28
Ashtantilly, 1312 Bond Road, Darien, will host a free event featuring young letterpress artists who are engaging in a Summer of Moveable Type program. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the historic site. For details, visit ashantillycenter.org.
June 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Love Sarah” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island theater. A $3 donation is requested and masks are required.
July 3
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
July 4
The Golden Isles will be treated to three fireworks displays and related Independence Day events. In addition to the Sunshine Festival 5K and Fun Run, there will be a golf cart parade beginning at about 2:30 p.m. around the Pier Village, on St. Simons Island. There will be a fireworks display launched from the Pier Village at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) and will be visible from multiple points on St. Simons Island. In Brunswick, a celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park with fireworks being launched from the river at dusk. There will be games for kids and free watermelon slices. On Jekyll Island, the fireworks will be launched at about 9 p.m. with viewing spots at Great Dunes, Corsair Beach and the oceanview parking areas.
July 5
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a Beach Sweep beginning at 8 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt. For details, email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
July 10
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney. It will be performed at 8 p.m. July 10, 17 and 24. There will be a 3 p.m. show July 11, 17 and 25. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
July 11
A benefit for musician Michael Hulett, to help cover medical expenses, will begin at 6 p.m. July 11 at Mary Ross Park, in Brunswick. Several local bands will perform. Tickets are $5 each and donations are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Michael Hulett Foundation. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on and may bring their own beverages and picnic suppers.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Michael Stacey Band at 7 pm. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or the society’s Facebook page.
July 17
July 18
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Backbeat Boulevard will perform and there will be a raffle and cash bar. Tickets are $25 through July 1 and $30 after and at the door. Tickets may be purchased at KGIB at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick and at the Pane in the Glass on St. Simons Island. For details, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
July 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring William Rawlings and his book “Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.